Manipur Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for various developmental projects on Jan 4

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura.

In the run up to Assembly polls in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects. At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 Developmental Projects worth over Rs. 4800 crore in Imphal.

“In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore,” a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for construction of five National Highway projects, to be built at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore. The construction of these highways, with a cumulative length of more than 110 kilometres, will be a major step to improve the road connectivity in the region.

These projects relate to diverse sectors such as Road Infrastructure, Drinking Water Supply, Health, Urban Development, Housing, Information Technology, Skill Development, Art and Culture, among others.

“Another important infrastructure that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion is the construction of Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the programme,” the release said.

Thereafter, at around 2 PM, in Agartala, he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate 2,387 mobile towers, built at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore, to the people of the state. This will help in further boosting mobile connectivity in Manipur. He will also inaugurate drinking water supply projects in the state worth Rs 280 crore.

In Tripura, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport. He will also launch other key initiatives like Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samridhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

“Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing high/higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti schools with state of art facilities and quality education,” the release said.

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states.