Budget 2022: No ‘Zero Hour’ on January 31 and February 1 in Lok Sabha due to President’s address

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31 on the first day of the upcoming budget session. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget.

New Delhi: Owing to the Address of the President to both Houses assembled together and the Presentation of Union Budget respectively, there will be no ‘Zero Hour’ on January 31 and February 1, 2022, the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31 on the first day of the upcoming budget session. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget.

According to a report by ANI, the two houses - the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - are likely to discuss the Motion of Thanks to the President's address for three days starting from February 2.

Also, matters of Urgent Public Importance raised during 'Zero Hour' will be taken up from 2nd February 2022.

According to sources quoted in the report, while the Lok Sabha could take up the debate on February 2,3,4 and 7, while the Rajya Sabha may take the discussions up on February 2,3, 7 and 8.

Also read: Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor ahead of Union Budget 2022

The report added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address on February 7 in Lok Sabha and on February 8 in the Rajya Sabha.

The disruptions from the pandemic weighed heavily on India’s fiscal metrics in 2021, with the central government’s fiscal deficit rising to an all-time high of 9.2% of GDP in FY21. However, the story changed in FY22 with better-than-expected tax collections.

As things look relatively promising from a growth perspective, some reduction in pandemic-related spending could be on the cards. Tax buoyancy may further allow the government to go for fiscal consolidation this year. That said, the Indian economy remains fragile and growth volatile.

With Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory approaching, the Centre could also go for some populist measures while continuing with higher spending to boost economic recovery.