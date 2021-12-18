  • Facebook
    Maharashtra-Karnataka border tense after vandalism in Belagavi

    Prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 CrPC from 0800 hours on December 18 to 1800 hours on December 19

    Maharashtra Karnataka border tense after vandalism in Belagavi
    Author
    yacoob md
    Belagavi, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 2:26 PM IST
    A volatile situation prevails along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border in Belagavi after violence erupted on Friday night over the alleged desecration of a statue of Chhattrapati Shivaji. Around 20 vehicles, including those belonging to the police, were vandalised by miscreants late Friday night forcing the police to resort to lathi-charge. Prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 CrPC from 0800 hours on December 18 to 1800 hours on December 19, for the Belagavi police commissionerate area.

    On Saturday, Shiv Sena activists blocked the national highway connecting Karnataka and Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena action comes after pro-Kannada activists burnt an effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the video of the desecration of the Maratha warrior's statue emerged. 

    On the other hand, Kannada activists too staged a protest against the Sena and the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, demanding a strong response from the Karnataka government against the insult meted out to the state's flag that was burnt on the Maharashtra side.

    Belagavi turned into a battleground ever since the Karnataka government machinery shifted from Bengaluru to Belagavi ahead of the winter session of the Karnataka assembly. The winter session is underway at the bordering town after a two-year gap.

    Tight vigil has been imposed across Belagavi to prevent any more untoward incidents. Around midnight, a flash protest was organised at the Sambhaji Circle after a video of the desecrated Shivaji statue in the Bengaluru's communally-sensitive Shivajinagar locality went viral on social media.

    Targeting the Shiv Sena and the MES, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "Since the last few days, miscreants have been creating nuisance in Belagavi. I am told that on Friday night, a group of miscreants have damaged government vehicles and also damaged freedom fighter Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna's bust. I have ordered police to take stern action against the miscreants and lodge cases against them. I have also told them to ensure that such incidents are not repeated." 

    "I appeal that both Shivaji or Rayanna gave their lives for the country. Don't bring their names for your (Shiv Sena and MES) cheap politics. We can never pardon your acts and nobody should misuse their names. Just by vandalising their statues, you cannot erase their sacrifices and struggle. Just for some language or religion, you (Shiv Sena and MES) cannot misuse their names. In Belagavi, there are Marathas and Kannadigas. Both are living peaceful lives. Only some miscreants are disturbing peace here. We will not allow peace to be disturbed here and have told police to give protection to people here. I have already told senior police officers to take steps and teach a lesson to the miscreants," he added.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 2:26 PM IST
