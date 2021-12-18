Goa Election 2022: The Others in an otherwise two-horse race

The Goa assembly election 2022 is not all about the Bharatiya Janata Party versus Congress. There are several new entrants who have either recently formed political outfits or have come from other parts of the country to try and enter the 40-member state assembly.

Goa politics is known for volatile and tumultuous political developments for since long. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party made its foray into the Goa election in 2017 and contested 39 seats, but failed to win any seats despite massive campaigning. This time too the Delhi-based party is contesting the election.

Trinamool Congress, which won a thumping majority in West Bengal, is now exploring to become the alternative to the Congress in the opposition space. Mamata Banerjee’s party is trying to expand its base across the country. With this motive, the TMC, which come into power for the third time in West Bengal, has inducted several known leaders across the country.

In order to perform better in Goa, it has announced a pre-poll alliance with Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party. The MGP, which gave Goa its first chief minister and used to be a major player in state politics, has now been reduced to a marginal political outfit in the coastal state. Currently, it is left with one legislator after its other two leaders switched over to the ruling BJP.

A new outfit, Revolutionary Goans, which has applied for registration as a political party eight months back, has not yet received recognition. It has decided to contest the upcoming polls under the Goa Su-Raj Party banner. The party was eyeing a tie-up with the TMC and the AAP, but the talks failed.

With the election barely two months away, only the Congress and the Revolutionary Goans have announced the first list of candidates so far. The Congress, which wants to overthrow the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government, released the names of its eight nominees, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat. The Revolutionary Goans released the name of nine candidates.

"Our candidates are working for Goa's betterment. They are dedicated, passionate and truthful. Revolutionary Goans have been formed to rewrite the history of our beautiful state,” its founder Manoj Parab said.

The BJP too has started the process of candidate selection in a bid to retain power in the state.

