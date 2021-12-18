  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: The Others in an otherwise two-horse race

    The Goa assembly election 2022 is not all about the Bharatiya Janata Party versus Congress. 

    Goa Election 2022 TMC, AAP Others in two-horse race between Congress BJP
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Panaji, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 12:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Goa assembly election 2022 is not all about the Bharatiya Janata Party versus Congress. There are several new entrants who have either recently formed political outfits or have come from other parts of the country to try and enter the 40-member state assembly. 

    Goa politics is known for volatile and tumultuous political developments for since long. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party made its foray into the Goa election in 2017 and contested 39 seats, but failed to win any seats despite massive campaigning. This time too the Delhi-based party is contesting the election. 

    Trinamool Congress, which won a thumping majority in West Bengal, is now exploring to become the alternative to the Congress in the opposition space. Mamata Banerjee’s party is trying to expand its base across the country. With this motive, the TMC, which come into power for the third time in West Bengal, has inducted several known leaders across the country. 

    Also Read: Exclusive: 'Congress cheated NCP; only 'Didi' can fight the BJP'

    In order to perform better in Goa, it has announced a pre-poll alliance with Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party. The MGP, which gave Goa its first chief minister and used to be a major player in state politics, has now been reduced to a marginal political outfit in the coastal state. Currently, it is left with one legislator after its other two leaders switched over to the ruling BJP. 

    A new outfit, Revolutionary Goans, which has applied for registration as a political party eight months back, has not yet received recognition. It has decided to contest the upcoming polls under the Goa Su-Raj Party banner. The party was eyeing a tie-up with the TMC and the AAP, but the talks failed. 

    With the election barely two months away, only the Congress and the Revolutionary Goans have announced the first list of candidates so far. The Congress, which wants to overthrow the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government, released the names of its eight nominees, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat. The Revolutionary Goans released the name of nine candidates. 

    "Our candidates are working for Goa's betterment. They are dedicated, passionate and truthful. Revolutionary Goans have been formed to rewrite the history of our beautiful state,” its founder Manoj Parab said.

    The BJP too has started the process of candidate selection in a bid to retain power in the state.

    For more Goa related stories, click HERE

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    15 military helicopter crashes in 5 years claimed 31 lives

    15 military helicopter crashes in 5 years claimed 31 lives: Govt

    BSF shoots down Chinese-made Pakistan drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

    BSF shoots down Chinese-made Pakistan drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

    Conman from Kerala who duped over 30 women across India arrested near Mumbai

    Conman from Kerala who duped over 30 women across India arrested near Mumbai

    Those insulting armed forces have Kerala CMO's patronage: BJP

    Those insulting armed forces have Kerala CMO's patronage: BJP

    PM Modi interacts with private equity venture capital players seek suggestions to be investment destination gcw

    PM Modi interacts with private equity, venture capital players; seek suggestions to be investment destination

    Recent Stories

    15 military helicopter crashes in 5 years claimed 31 lives

    15 military helicopter crashes in 5 years claimed 31 lives: Govt

    football robert lewandowski equals cristiano ronaldo for most goals scored in a calendar year with 69th strike in final game of 2021

    Lewandowski equals Ronaldo in list of 'most goals scored in a calendar year' with 69th strike of 2021

    Sex and the City actor Chris Noth accused of rape sexual assault Mr Big rejects allegations drb

    'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth, accused of rape, sexual assault; ‘Mr Big' rejects allegations

    BSF shoots down Chinese-made Pakistan drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

    BSF shoots down Chinese-made Pakistan drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar with THIS massive Test feat-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar with THIS massive Test feat

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon
    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon