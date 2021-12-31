Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani

Following an alert from the Indian agencies, the German Police had detained Jaswinder Singh Multani for his suspected role in the Ludhiana court complex explosion on December 23, 2021.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team which is reported to have registered a case against Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) member Jaswinder Singh Multani in connection with the recent court blast in Punjab’s Ludhiana, will travel to Germany to question the member of designated terror group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) Jaswinder Singh Multani for alleged involvement in the case.

Following an alert from the Indian agencies, the German Police had detained Jaswinder Singh Multani for his suspected role in the Ludhiana court complex explosion on December 23, 2021. It may be noted that India has designated Sikh for Justice as a terror outfit.

According to the officer quoted by ANI, NIA will initiate the proceedings to bring Multani to India but before that, the agency is in the process to register a case against Multani and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other Indian Penal Code sections.

Investigations into the Ludhiana blast have indicated that Gangandeep, a dismissed policeman who was carrying the bomb and was killed in the explosion, was earlier in constant touch with Multani. The Punjab Police had earlier mentioned the accused in two cases. Multani’s name also came up during the questioning of a person arrested by the Haryana Police in January for allegedly planning to kill some farmer leaders.

“These Pro Khalistan supporters were radicalising youth in Punjab and using social media platforms to propagate their agenda and terror activities. Ahead of Punjab elections, there is a sudden surge in their activities to destabilize peace in the state,” the officer said.

According to NIA sources, the federal agency will push for Multani’s extradition to India through diplomatic channels.

One person was killed, and two others were injured in the bomb blast that had taken place on December 23 at a court in Ludhiana. It was found in the investigation that banned outfits and their operatives had raised funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives through the smuggling networks in Punjab for carrying out terror attacks in the poll-bound state.

The arrest of Multani clearly shows how good the bilateral relations are between India and Germany.