  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Section 144 in Belagavi extended till Dec 22 amid violence over statue vandalism

    Tensions flared in the city when a rumoured video of individuals pouring black ink on the monument of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Bengaluru's Sankey Tank Road went viral. 

    Karnataka Section 144 in Belagavi extended till Dec 22 amid violence over statue vandalism gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Belagavi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 9:29 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The police in Karnataka's Belagavi have extended prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till December 22 amid concerns over the destruction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna monuments in various areas of the state. According to Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr K Thiyagarajan, a prohibitory order was extended, in the wake of demonstrations after the destruction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna statues on Saturday night, under Section 144 CrPC from 6 a.m. on December 20 to 6 a.m. on December 22. 

    Tensions flared in the city when a rumoured video of individuals pouring black ink on the monument of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Bengaluru's Sankey Tank Road went viral. Following this, a mob of demonstrators assembled in Belagavi on Friday night, following which a bunch of vandals attacked Karnataka Police and government cars.

    Also Read | Bengaluru: 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism

    In Belagavi, a statue of Kannada warrior and independence hero Sangolli Rayanna was also destroyed. The miscreants wrecked roughly 26 cars belonging to the Karnataka government and police in Belagavi, according to the police. Protesters said that Kannada thugs vandalised a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj monument in Bengaluru. Following the vandalism of Shivaji's statue, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiv Sena supporters gathered in huge numbers at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk to protest against the Karnataka government. To get the situation under control, the police had to interfere.

    As a preventive measure, the police had placed prohibitory orders in Belagavi till Monday. So far, 110 people have been arrested in three separate incidents. The police are looking for other suspects who have been involved in vandalism across the city.

    Also Read  | Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

     

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron in India Better to stay prepared than to get caught offguard says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria gcw

    Omicron in India: Better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard, says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria

    Rohini court blast case: DRDO scientist tries to commit suicide

    Rohini court blast case: DRDO scientist tries to commit suicide

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon marathon-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ marathon

    Jammu administration requests India Army to assist in restoring essential services-dnm

    Indian Army to the rescue as power stations in Jammu are hit by staff strike

    Govt decision to build two new dams would lead to rebirth of the polluted river: Jal Shakti Minister-dnm

    Govt’s decision to build two new dams would lead to 'rebirth' of the polluted river: Jal Shakti Minister

    Recent Stories

    Omicron in India Better to stay prepared than to get caught offguard says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria gcw

    Omicron in India: Better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard, says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria

    Rohini court blast case: DRDO scientist tries to commit suicide

    Rohini court blast case: DRDO scientist tries to commit suicide

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on why husband Nick Jonas didn't attend premiere of The Matrix Resurrections SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on why husband Nick Jonas didn't attend premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

    The Matrix Resurrections: Makers post new clip on character of Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, check out SCJ

    The Matrix Resurrections: Makers post new clip on character of Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, check out

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon