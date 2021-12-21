Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points

As the Karnataka government tabled the much talked anti-religious conversion bill, there was a furor in the Assembly over its impact. The bill has provisions for punishment ranging from jail term to penalty. Here are major key points of the bill.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 in simple words anti-religious conversion bill was tabled in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday. The Opposition said that it will raise an objection, while Karnataka Law Minister J Madhuswamy was defending the bill. In reply, CM Bommai said the bill aims at protecting women and children. The BJP lawmakers have been issued a whip to attend the session tomorrow as there will be deliberations.

From punishment like jail term to penalty, bringing the marriage conducted with dubious means under the scanner to calling for objections for conversion of a person, the bill has it all and is said to be more stricter compared with Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Here are the ten key points of the bill.

Definition of illegal religious conversion: As per the bill, definition of illegal religion, the conversion is either force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means like marriage or promise by religious institutions or orphanages taking advantage.

3 to 5 years jail term with a penalty: Under section 3, a person guilty of illegal religious conversion shall be punished with jail term from 3 to 5 years and Rs 25,000 fine.

3 to 10 years jail term: A jail term from 3 to 10 years with a penalty of Rs 50,000 if a person is guilty for converting an unsound mind or a woman or a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe.

3 to 10 years jail term and compensation to victims: If a person is guilty of mass conversion shall, he or she shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a 3-term of three years but which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine of Rs 1 lakh. Further the court can order compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victims of conversion.

Also read: TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of session after throwing Rule Book

Repeat offenders get 5 years jail term and Rs 1 lakh fine: To bring repeat offenders under the scanner, under this Act, he or she shall be punished with imprisonment of five years and also liable to a fine of Rs 2 lakhs.

Marriage done on conversion ground will be termed invalid: Any marriage done with the conversion motive will be declared null and void. Any party that approaches the family court and the jurisdictional court and files a petition in the court, the marriage shall be declared invalid.

In matters of conversion, family, friends, relatives (both by blood and relatives by marriage or through adoption can give a complaint if they doubt about illegal religious conversion.

Also read: Jharkhand Assembly passes Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021

The process to change faith: A person willing to convert shall declare it before the District Administration 30 days in advance. The DC can call for objections as well and also order a probe if there are any claims and officials concerned will be tasked to check the claims.

Appear before DC within 21 days after conversion: Once the person is converted, he or she shall appear before the DC within 21 days time and give another declaration along with Aadhaar Card and address proof and date of birth, parents details, spouses details and also give the details of the conversion process. The DC can call for objections once again and the converted person has to declare that whatever he/she has stated is true.