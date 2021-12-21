  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points

    As the Karnataka government tabled the much talked anti-religious conversion bill, there was a furor in the Assembly over its impact. The bill has provisions for punishment ranging from jail term to penalty. Here are major key points of the bill.

    Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 9:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 in simple words anti-religious conversion bill was tabled in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday. The Opposition said that it will raise an objection, while Karnataka Law Minister J Madhuswamy was defending the bill. In reply, CM Bommai said the bill aims at protecting women and children. The BJP lawmakers have been issued a whip to attend the session tomorrow as there will be deliberations.

    From punishment like jail term to penalty, bringing the marriage conducted with dubious means under the scanner to calling for objections for conversion of a person, the bill has it all and is said to be more stricter compared with Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Here are the ten key points of the bill.

    Definition of illegal religious conversion: As per the bill, definition of illegal religion, the conversion is either force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means like marriage or promise by religious institutions or orphanages taking advantage.

    3 to 5 years jail term with a penalty: Under section 3, a person guilty of illegal religious conversion shall be punished with jail term from 3 to 5 years and Rs 25,000 fine.  

    3 to 10 years jail term: A jail term from 3 to 10 years with a penalty of Rs 50,000 if a person is guilty for converting an unsound mind or a woman or a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe.

    3 to 10 years jail term and compensation to victims: If a person is guilty of mass conversion shall, he or she shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a 3-term of three years but which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine of Rs 1 lakh. Further the court can order compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victims of conversion.

    Also read: TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of session after throwing Rule Book

    Repeat offenders get 5 years jail term and Rs 1 lakh fine: To bring repeat offenders under the scanner, under this Act, he or she shall be punished with imprisonment of five years and also liable to a fine of Rs 2 lakhs.

    Marriage done on conversion ground will be termed invalid: Any marriage done with the conversion motive will be declared null and void. Any party that approaches the family court and the jurisdictional court and files a petition in the court, the marriage shall be declared invalid.

    In matters of conversion, family, friends, relatives (both by blood and relatives by marriage or through adoption can give a complaint if they doubt about illegal religious conversion.

    Also read: Jharkhand Assembly passes Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021

    The process to change faith: A person willing to convert shall declare it before the District Administration 30 days in advance. The DC can call for objections as well and also order a probe if there are any claims and officials concerned will be tasked to check the claims.

    Appear before DC within 21 days after conversion: Once the person is converted, he or she shall appear before the DC within 21 days time and give another declaration along with Aadhaar Card and address proof and date of birth, parents details, spouses details and also give the details of the conversion process. The DC can call for objections once again and the converted person has to declare that whatever he/she has stated is true.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 9:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Smriti Irani's one single slap from mom cleans aura goes viral, leaves netizens in splits-dnm

    Smriti Irani’s ‘one single slap from mom cleans aura’ goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity

    TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of session after throwing Rule Book-dnm

    TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of session after throwing Rule Book

    Indian crackdown on Pakistani propaganda; 20 Pak-operated YouTube channels, 2 websites shut down

    Indian crackdown on Pakistani propaganda; 20 Pak-operated YouTube channels, 2 websites shut down

    Jharkhand Assembly passes Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021-dnm

    Jharkhand Assembly passes Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Round-up 2021: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year

    Smriti Irani's one single slap from mom cleans aura goes viral, leaves netizens in splits-dnm

    Smriti Irani’s ‘one single slap from mom cleans aura’ goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films avoiding clash with RRR drb

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films, avoiding clash with RRR

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan set to enter Bollywood? Here's what he is doing nowadays RCB

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan set to enter Bollywood? Here's what he is doing nowadays

    Recent Videos

    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon