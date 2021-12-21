  • Facebook
    TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of session after throwing Rule Book

    Earlier in the day, O'Brien had thrown a Rule Book at the reporters' desk after the Chair did not allow voting for passage of a bill to change election laws, citing disorder in the House.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 6:50 PM IST
    Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining duration of the current Session for ‘unruly behaviour’ in the House. He had allegedly thrown the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair on Tuesday during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021, according to ANI.

    Earlier in the day, O'Brien had thrown a Rule Book at the reporters' desk after the Chair did not allow voting for passage of a bill to change election laws, citing disorder in the House. The Opposition walked out of the House while the government condemned the behaviour of O'Brien.

    (This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 6:50 PM IST
