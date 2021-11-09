Karnataka government issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra

  • Facebook
    The new guidelines have been formulated keeping in view the daily caseload in Maharashtra which is slightly greater than in Karnataka.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 9:43 AM IST
    The Karnataka government issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines for short-term travellers (2 days or less) from Maharashtra to Karnataka by any mode of transportation. According to a statement made by the Karnataka government people travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka for two days or less should be asymptomatic. Travellers should be free of symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, throat ache, fever, difficulty breathing, and so on.

    The new guidelines have been formulated keeping in view the daily caseload in Maharashtra which is slightly greater than in Karnataka. Travellers from Maharashtra, including Mumbai, should wear face masks and observe the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) guidelines while in Bengaluru and Karnataka, according to the statement.

    “The travellers are mandatory to undergo thermal scanning for fever on arrival and carry Covid-19 vaccination certificate for both the two doses,” the statement said. “Persons complying with the norms strictly may be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports for the short duration of the visit. Therefore, the concerned authorities are instructed to ensure the same,” the statement added.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 751 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,18,347 and the toll to 1,40,403. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.62 per cent. The fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

    With 61,720 new tests, the lowest in the recent past, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,33,02,489 on Monday, an official said. Mumbai district reported the highest 206 new infections, followed by the Ahmednagar district with 46 cases.

    Karnataka, meanwhile, reported 283 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 29,90,235 and the toll to 38,118. Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of cases (159), as the city saw 104 discharges and one death. The total number of active cases in Karnataka stands at 7,989.

