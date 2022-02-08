HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: ‘Result declaration under process’; how to check marksheets

Once declared, the class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official website- hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted the term 1 class 10 exams from November 20 to December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) result for classes 10 and 12 terms 1 board exams is likely to be released soon, however, the final result date is yet to be confirmed by the board. According to reports, the results will be announced within this week.

Once declared, the class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official website- hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted the term 1 class 10 exams from November 20 to December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results 2022

Step 3: In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials

Step 4: HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download result, take a print out for further references.

This year, HPBOSE is conducting the 10th, 12th exams in semester format, like CISCE and CBSE. The board has divided the exams into two terms this year like CBSE. Each term consisted of 50 per cent of the total syllabus.

HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni on Monday (February 7) said the board is in the process to finalize the result. It has been compiled and we are rechecking the weightage to be double sure that there is no mistake. It may be published today or tomorrow. If today, we would do it by 5 pm. If not today, tomorrow it will be definitely done.

The HPBoSE class 10 term 1 exams began on November 20 up till December 3 while the class 12 term 1 exams commenced on November 18 and ended on December 9. The board reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent like last year. Candidates will need their application number and password to check the results. After getting the mark sheet online, students must carefully cross-check all the details on the result.