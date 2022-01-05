  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Feel-good activists orchestrating attacks on Narendra Modi government, say 32 ex-diplomats in open letter

    The former diplomats noted that rather than trying to end all calls for violence, regardless of the source they emanate from, the critics' sole agenda seems to heap blame on the government in power

    Feel-good activists orchestrating attacks on Narendra Modi government, say 32 ex-diplomats in open letter
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 5:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Attacks on the Narendra Modi government seem to be completely orchestrated by feel-good activists who want to disseminate their vested narrative, a group of 32 former Indian diplomats has said. The former diplomats, in an open letter slamming the selective condemnation of hate speech in the country, said that these critics seek to blame the government in power for every statement made by any group that uses the name 'Hindu' anywhere in the country.

    The former diplomats noted that rather than trying to end all calls for violence, regardless of the source they emanate from, the critics' sole agenda seems to heap blame on the government in power that has been elected with a sizeable majority and to draw parallels between this electoral majority with a particular religious community.

    They further noted how the 'arm-chair' critics choose to neglect equally virulent calls for violence and threats of violence made by not merely fringe groups but also by mainstream political figures in other communities, who have "ranted about needing only 15 minutes to finish off the majority community". Deriding another political figure who incited people of a community to come together to create "four Pakistans in India", the former diplomats said one-said lessons to Hindus on secularism will not help build a secular India that these activists preach.

    Pointing out the hypocrisy of the so-called critics, the open letter penned by the 32 diplomats further asked, "Why is that their fear of being accused of Islamophobia or conserving their pro-minority credentials deter them from decrying the religious violence and excesses in Punjab by Khalistani elements in league with Pakistan?" 

    Stating that one wrong deed does not justify another, the former diplomats said that if there is genuine concern about the deleterious impact of such pronouncements on society it is important and logical to condemn all of them with equal strength and determination.

    Also Read: Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose to be the same as the first two

    Also Read: Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bathinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive: PM Modi's message after major security lapse-dnm

    'Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive’: PM Modi's message after major security lapse

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose be the same as the first two - ADT

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose to be the same as the first two

    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise-dnm

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims cheap tactics of Congress government in Punjab

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims protestors had access to PM's route, CM Channi refused to get on the phone

    Recent Stories

    Dont care about govt's Covid rules, will walk for water: KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Mekedatu rally-ycb

    Don't care about govt's Covid rules, will walk for water: KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Mekedatu rally

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli practices via Rahul Dravid's throwdowns amidst upper back spasm-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli practices via Rahul Dravid's throwdowns amidst upper back spasm

    ending 90 year streak toyota dethrones GM to become America's top selling automaker in 2021 gcw

    Ending 90-year-streak, Toyota dethrones GM to become America’s top-selling automaker in 2021

    No need to panic due to fear of COVID spread during electoral rallies Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gcw

    No need to panic due to fear of COVID spread during electoral rallies, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive: PM Modi's message after major security lapse-dnm

    'Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive’: PM Modi's message after major security lapse

    Recent Videos

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon