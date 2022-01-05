Feel-good activists orchestrating attacks on Narendra Modi government, say 32 ex-diplomats in open letter

The former diplomats noted that rather than trying to end all calls for violence, regardless of the source they emanate from, the critics' sole agenda seems to heap blame on the government in power

Attacks on the Narendra Modi government seem to be completely orchestrated by feel-good activists who want to disseminate their vested narrative, a group of 32 former Indian diplomats has said. The former diplomats, in an open letter slamming the selective condemnation of hate speech in the country, said that these critics seek to blame the government in power for every statement made by any group that uses the name 'Hindu' anywhere in the country.

The former diplomats noted that rather than trying to end all calls for violence, regardless of the source they emanate from, the critics' sole agenda seems to heap blame on the government in power that has been elected with a sizeable majority and to draw parallels between this electoral majority with a particular religious community.

They further noted how the 'arm-chair' critics choose to neglect equally virulent calls for violence and threats of violence made by not merely fringe groups but also by mainstream political figures in other communities, who have "ranted about needing only 15 minutes to finish off the majority community". Deriding another political figure who incited people of a community to come together to create "four Pakistans in India", the former diplomats said one-said lessons to Hindus on secularism will not help build a secular India that these activists preach.

Pointing out the hypocrisy of the so-called critics, the open letter penned by the 32 diplomats further asked, "Why is that their fear of being accused of Islamophobia or conserving their pro-minority credentials deter them from decrying the religious violence and excesses in Punjab by Khalistani elements in league with Pakistan?"

Stating that one wrong deed does not justify another, the former diplomats said that if there is genuine concern about the deleterious impact of such pronouncements on society it is important and logical to condemn all of them with equal strength and determination.

