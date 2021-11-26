  • Facebook
    Ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh’s non-bailable warrant in extortion case cancelled

    Earlier in the day, Param Bir Singh had filed an application at the Esplanade court for the cancellation of the non-bailable warrant and the order of proclaimed offender against him.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 4:20 PM IST
    The Thane court on Friday cancelled the non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in the extortion case of businessmen Ketan Tanna and Sonu Jalan after he appeared before the court. The court laid down two conditions — he has to furnish a bond of Rs 50,000 and he must appear whenever called by the investigating officer.

    Param Bir Singh had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case. Singh, who has been declared ‘absconding’ by a Mumbai court, had appeared before the Mumbai police's crime branch to record a statement in an extortion case registered against him.

    The Supreme Court granted him protection from arrest a few days ago. He arrived in Mumbai on Thursday after remaining incommunicado for several months. After his arrival, he was questioned for seven hours by the Mumbai police's crime branch in a separate extortion case.

    Earlier in the day, Param Bir Singh had filed an application at the Esplanade court for the cancellation of the non-bailable warrant and the order of proclaimed offender against him.

    Also watch: 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Singh is facing a total of five extortion cases in Maharashtra, two of them in Thane. The Thane police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe these two extortion cases.

    The non-bailable warrant was issued in a case against Param Bir Singh registered at Goregaon police station on the complaint of builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal. Along with Param Bir Singh, the FIR also names dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, and four others- Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Bablu, and Riyaz Bhati.

    Param Bir Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, had been shunted out as Mumbai's top cop earlier this year after police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 4:20 PM IST
