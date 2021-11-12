Delhi: Pollution board issues advisory; asks offices to decrease vehicular movement as air quality decreases

The Central Pollution Control Board made a statement in which it stated that institutions should cut vehicle usage by at least 30% through working from home, carpooling, optimising field activities, and so on.

The layer of eye-stinging, wind pipe-choking haze hovering over Delhi-NCR increased on Friday, cutting visibility to 200 metres in numerous areas and leading the government pollution monitor to issue a warning advising people to avoid stepping outside. Due to the severe air pollution in the national capital, the board has also urged government and business offices to restrict car usage by 30%.

The Central Pollution Control Board made a statement in which it stated that government and private workplaces and other institutions should cut vehicle usage by at least 30% through working from home, carpooling, optimising field activities, and so on. The CPCB also encouraged individuals to reduce their outdoor activities and limit their exposure. It further said that implementing agencies at the appropriate level must closely monitor activities done and provide daily reports to pollution control boards and committees relevant, evaluating and submitting reports to the Commission.

Over 4,000 agricultural fires contributed to 35% of Delhi's pollution on Friday, bringing the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) to 471 by 4 p.m., the worst this season so far. On Thursday, it was 411. Six of the previous eight days following Diwali, the city had terrible air quality. According to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee study, the state has poorest air quality between November 1 and November 15 of each year.

The present smog event, according to the green think tank Centre for Science and Environment, is a public health emergency and may be the longest in four years. The CSE stated in a study that the lengthier duration of this year's haze might be attributed to a lack of pollution control measures in the city despite somewhat windier local circumstances.