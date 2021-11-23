Delhi's air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

The air quality of Delhi is likely to improve to the 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category in the next two days, the SAFAR stated in its bulletin.

The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) improved slightly at 315 (overall) on Tuesday morning in comparison to 352 on Monday, however, strong winds can improve the situation marginally, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) data.

The national capital witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality today but continued to gasp for breath as the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category. As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 249 in the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 139 in the 'very poor' category. The share of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 was just 6 per cent and the effective fire count is 909, SAFAR stated.

The air quality of Delhi is likely to improve to the 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category in the next two days, the SAFAR stated in its bulletin.

“The AQI today indicates 'lower end of very poor' category, a significant improvement from yesterday due to low fire count and strong winds at transport level blowing from northwest direction dispersing pollutants. These winds are likely to continue tomorrow also leading to further improvement of air quality to 'poor' category (if no increase in fire count). Local surface winds are also relatively high today and tomorrow that increases dispersion. So, air quality is likely to improve to 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category for the next two days,” it said.

Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, strong surface winds barrelled through Delhi and neighbouring areas on Monday, improving the air quality. RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said westerly winds gusting up to 25 kmph improved visibility to 3,200 metres.

The Delhi government extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and work from home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, also showed a slight improvement. The AQI of Noida and Gurugram was recorded in the 'very poor' category and stood at 349 and 321 respectively.