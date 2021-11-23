  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi's air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

    The air quality of Delhi is likely to improve to the 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category in the next two days, the SAFAR stated in its bulletin.
     

    Delhi air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in very poor category-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 9:35 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) improved slightly at 315 (overall) on Tuesday morning in comparison to 352 on Monday, however, strong winds can improve the situation marginally, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) data.

    The national capital witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality today but continued to gasp for breath as the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category. As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 249 in the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 139 in the 'very poor' category. The share of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 was just 6 per cent and the effective fire count is 909, SAFAR stated.

    The air quality of Delhi is likely to improve to the 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category in the next two days, the SAFAR stated in its bulletin.

    Also watch: India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru 

    “The AQI today indicates 'lower end of very poor' category, a significant improvement from yesterday due to low fire count and strong winds at transport level blowing from northwest direction dispersing pollutants. These winds are likely to continue tomorrow also leading to further improvement of air quality to 'poor' category (if no increase in fire count). Local surface winds are also relatively high today and tomorrow that increases dispersion. So, air quality is likely to improve to 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category for the next two days,” it said.

    Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, strong surface winds barrelled through Delhi and neighbouring areas on Monday, improving the air quality. RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said westerly winds gusting up to 25 kmph improved visibility to 3,200 metres.

    The Delhi government extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and work from home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

    The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, also showed a slight improvement. The AQI of Noida and Gurugram was recorded in the 'very poor' category and stood at 349 and 321 respectively.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power

    Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Court tells minister to do a fact-check first, refuses to pass injunction-dnm

    Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Court tells minister to do a fact-check first, refuses to pass injunction

    Exclusive Interview With Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait YCB

    Exclusive: 'Farmers will not go home just like that; there are other issues'

    UP Election 2022 Exclusive Interview RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav VPN

    Exclusive: 'Even after withdrawing farm laws, BJP will not win elections in UP and Punjab'

    Money laundering case: Just a small pawn, says dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze-dnm

    Money laundering case: Just a small pawn, says dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price today, November 23: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 23: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates

    Gold silver price today, November 23: Precious metals rates remain unchanged-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 23: Precious metals rates remain unchanged

    International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list SCJ

    International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list

    Naga Chaitanya birthday: Nagarjuna's son wanted to marry Kamal Hassan's daughter once drb

    Naga Chaitanya birthday: Nagarjuna's son wanted to marry Kamal Hassan's daughter once

    Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

    Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

    Recent Videos

    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon