    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Nov 22, 2021, 4:54 PM IST

    All hell broke loose in Bengaluru as Kendriya Vihar Apartment complex in Yelahanka zone on the outskirts was flooded after the nearby lakes started to overflow due to heavy rainfall recorded on Monday night. As per reports, the zone received 138 mm record rainfall for November.

    Speaking to reporters, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief Gaurav Gupta said that the average rainfall in November month is only 30 mm, and on Monday it received record rainfall, hence it resulted in floods. He also contended that the building seems to be in violation and said there will be an inquiry. The officials, after rescuing residents, provided them with food, water and snacks.

    It said that in Yelahanka zone, Amanikere lake, Allalasandra lake, and Singapura lake reached its brim a few days ago and after yesterday's rain, these lakes began to overflow. As a result, the culverts began to swell and flooded streets and homes.

    Due to rains, several roads and areas in Bengaluru Yelahanka's Hebbal, Sarovara Layout, Kodigehalli, Thindlu, Tatanagar, Vidyaranyapura, Balaji Layout and Manyata Tech Park surroundings have been badly impacted. The residents claimed that as roads and construction have come up in several culverts, floods occur every time it rains heavily. A similar situation was reported from Mahadevapura zone in Bengaluru.

