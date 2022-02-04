AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi provided with Z category security

Asaduddin Owaisi’s car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh.

In a big development, a day after shots were fired at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s vehicle in in Meerut district of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Centre has decided to provide ‘Z’ category security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect.

According to news agency ANI, which cited highly reliable sources, the Government of India has reviewed the security of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and provided him with Z category security by the CRPF with immediate effect.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh. No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi had said while urging the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident.

“Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway,” Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said.

After reaching Delhi, Owaisi said, “I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets’ marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate.”

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi had shared a visual of the bullets on his car and written that four rounds were fired. He wrote, “There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah.”