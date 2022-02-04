  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi provided with Z category security

    Asaduddin Owaisi’s car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh.
     

    Centre provides Z category security to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi day after firing incident-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a big development, a day after shots were fired at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s vehicle in in Meerut district of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Centre has decided to provide ‘Z’ category security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect.

    According to news agency ANI, which cited highly reliable sources, the Government of India has reviewed the security of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and provided him with Z category security by the CRPF with immediate effect.

    Asaduddin Owaisi’s car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh. No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi had said while urging the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule

    “Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway,” Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said.

    After reaching Delhi, Owaisi said, “I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets’ marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate.”

    Taking to Twitter, Owaisi had shared a visual of the bullets on his car and written that four rounds were fired. He wrote, “There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah.”

     

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant's roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant’s roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked

    US lawmakers applaud India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics, slam Beijing's political victory lap

    US lawmakers applaud India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics

    NEET PG Exam 2022 postponed by Union Health Ministry for 6 8 weeks gcw

    NEET PG Exam 2022 postponed by Union Health Ministry for 6-8 weeks

    Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds

    Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds

    New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes extent of Chinese coverup

    New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes extent of Chinese coverup

    Recent Stories

    World Cancer Day Can walnuts protect you from cancer Here is what experts say drb

    World Cancer Day: Can walnuts protect you from cancer? Here’s what experts say

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant's roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant’s roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Delhi relaxes COVID restrictions gyms schools to reopen with conditions gcw

    Delhi relaxes COVID restrictions; gyms, schools to reopen with conditions

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon