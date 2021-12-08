CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 5 dead; IAF orders inquiry

An Army helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and 10 others onboard, confirmed Indian Air Force statement.

An Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff, some family members and other defence officials crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonor on Wednesday afternoon. The Mi-series helicopter crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations, however, have been initiated from surrounding bases. On board the chopper were 14 individuals, including Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos, and IAF pilots.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident and so far four bodies have been recovered. 14 army personnel were on board. They included CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will leave for Coimbatore at 5 pm to take stock of the situation. The state Forest Minister K Ramachandran said, “I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway.” Various reports also suggest that Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is on his way to Sulur airbase.

According to sources, two bodies with 80% burns were carried to a hospital by residents. Reports suggest that CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is apparently serious but his wife hasn’t survived the crash.

Bodies recovered from the site of the crash (between Coimbatore and Sulur where a military chopper crashed) have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu. The helicopter was on its way to the Defence Staff Services College in Wellington, Nilgiris.

The Indian Air Force released a statement in regards with the crash. The statement read: "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

However, the Indian Army is yet to make a statement. In January 2019, General Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff. The job was created with the goal of merging the three services (Army, Navy, and Air Force). He was then named head of the newly formed Department of Military Affairs.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliament about the crash and later fly to the spot of the accident. .

More details are awaited.