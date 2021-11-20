BJP MP Varun Gandhi writes an open letter to PM Modi; talks about Lakhimpur incident, farmers' appeal

Gandhi, who was removed from the BJP's national leadership last month due to his tweets on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, called the episode a "blemish on democracy."

Varun Gandhi, BJP MP, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to support farmers' demand for statutory MSP guarantees in the national interest. The Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss all politically driven bogus FIRs filed against farmers demonstrating against the now-repealed three agriculture legislation. Gandhi requested that Prime Minister Modi compensate Rs one crore for each of the 700 farmers who died during the protest against the three contentious agricultural legislation.

Gandhi, who was removed from the BJP's national leadership last month due to his tweets on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, called the episode a "blemish on democracy."

He stated that it is his wish that necessary harsh action be taken against the Union minister who has been linked to this incidence to conduct a fair investigation.

On October 3, eight people were killed, including four farmers, when a peaceful march in the Uttar Pradesh town of Lakhimpur Kheri devolved into violence. Several persons were detained in connection with the incident, including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. The BJP leader has been vociferous in his condemnation of the Lakhimpur Kheri event and has come out favouring farmers in their fight against agricultural rules.

PM Modi stated that the government would abolish three farm laws, resolving a standoff in which farmers have been opposing reform initiatives in many states for over a year. He made the declaration during a televised speech to the country, urging protesting farmers to end their agitation and return home as he called for a fresh beginning.