Bihar already experiencing third wave of COVID-19, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Amid the alarming rise in the Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has already begun in the state. The CM made this statement after the state recorded 47 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while addressing the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) 96th national conference.

Notably, the Bihar Chief Minister is one of the top National Democratic Alliance leaders to have openly acknowledged the presence of a third Covid wave.

Kumar, however, said that the Bihar government is fully prepared and doing everything to tackle the pandemic. He said that the state’s “health department is busy improving facilities at the hospitals as per the guidelines issued by the central and state governments.”

“The third wave of Covid pandemic has started in the state and all necessary arrangements are being made to save the people from it. The medical staff has made various preparations regarding this,” Kumar said on Tuesday. “The contribution of doctors in the first and second wave was commendable. I commend you for this,” he further said.

“It has also been decided that the New Year celebration will not take place in any park here. The decision has been taken to avoid the crowd on New year,” a government order read.

According to the order, it will also be mandatory to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent any kind of political, social, religious, cultural, sports-related events in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, on December 25, Nitish Kumar had ruled out the probability of bringing in restrictive measures in the state, amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country, which led neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh to go in for night curfews.