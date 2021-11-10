  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How many countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield? Hong Kong latest to join the list

    With this, as many as 96 countries have so far recognised Covaxin and Covishield.

    How many countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield? Hong Kong latest to join the list-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 5:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hong Kong and Vietnam have joined the list of nations that have approved India-made coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine Covaxin for emergency use. This comes days after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin received the emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO). With this, as many as 96 countries have so far recognised Covaxin and Covishield.

    The development comes a day after Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister said that Covaxin and Covishield have received recognition by as many as 96 nations. Canada, the US, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, and Switzerland, are among the 96 nations who have given approval of both India manufactured vaccines.

    "WHO has included 8 vaccines in EUL (emergency use listing) so far. We are happy two out of these are Indian vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield. 96 countries of the world have recognised both these vaccines," Mandaviya told news agency ANI.

    Also read: Coronavirus: India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate at highest at 98.25%

    Earlier this week, the UK government said Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be added to its list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22. Britain had approved Pune-based Serum Institute's Covishield for travellers in October.

    Hong Kong is best known as an international financial centre, business hub, shopping paradise, and tourist destination. However, the former British colony's civil unrest is centred on the region's identity crisis and resistance to Beijing's interference. Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region under the control of the People's Republic of China that has limited autonomy under the Basic Law.

    The recent approvals have facilitated India in the course of getting Covaxin approved in other countries. According to the media reports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is already in touch with several nations to get the vaccine approved.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India on its path to becoming world fastest-growing major economy gcw

    Centre announces India on its path to becoming world's fastest-growing major economy

    Video Icon
    Ahead of Chhath Puja, boats, barricades, water-spraying contain toxic foam in Yamuna river-dnm

    Ahead of Chhath Puja, boats, barricades, water-spraying contain toxic foam in Yamuna river

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

    Video Icon
    IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, 12 other districts of Karnataka, predicts heavy rainfall-dnm

    IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, 12 other districts of Karnataka, predicts heavy rainfall

    Video Icon
    Afghanistan Security Dialogue: Afghan developments impact region, not just neighbours, says India-dnm

    Afghanistan Security Dialogue: Afghan developments impact region, not just neighbours, says India

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic SCJ

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic

    Video Icon
    India on its path to becoming world fastest-growing major economy gcw

    Centre announces India on its path to becoming world's fastest-growing major economy

    Video Icon
    Is Kartik Aaryan not happy with his profession? Check out Dhamaka's latest promo video (WATCH) RCB

    Is Kartik Aaryan not happy with his profession? Check out Dhamaka's latest promo video (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Do you have PCOD? You may be at risk of a heart attack drb

    Do you have PCOD? You may be at risk of a heart attack

    Video Icon
    Toxic Yamuna Sprinkling water in river to remove foam Delhi govt mocked for gimmick

    Toxic Yamuna: Sprinkling water in river to remove foam? Delhi govt mocked for 'gimmick'

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon