How many countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield? Hong Kong latest to join the list

With this, as many as 96 countries have so far recognised Covaxin and Covishield.

Hong Kong and Vietnam have joined the list of nations that have approved India-made coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine Covaxin for emergency use. This comes days after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin received the emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO). With this, as many as 96 countries have so far recognised Covaxin and Covishield.

The development comes a day after Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister said that Covaxin and Covishield have received recognition by as many as 96 nations. Canada, the US, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, and Switzerland, are among the 96 nations who have given approval of both India manufactured vaccines.

"WHO has included 8 vaccines in EUL (emergency use listing) so far. We are happy two out of these are Indian vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield. 96 countries of the world have recognised both these vaccines," Mandaviya told news agency ANI.

Earlier this week, the UK government said Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be added to its list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22. Britain had approved Pune-based Serum Institute's Covishield for travellers in October.

The recent approvals have facilitated India in the course of getting Covaxin approved in other countries. According to the media reports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is already in touch with several nations to get the vaccine approved.