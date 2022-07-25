YouTube Music test feature to offer content based on listening behaviour

According to early reports, if users jump to a new track while still halfway through the current song, YouTube Music will adjust the playback queue. Reports further said it is unclear if this function is activated by default.

Google-owned music streaming network YouTube Music has begun testing a new feature called Dynamic queue, which will allow users to receive queue and radio changes depending on their listening habits.

According to early reports, if users jump to a new track while still halfway through the current song, YouTube Music will adjust the playback queue. Reports further said it is unclear if this function is activated by default.

According to the reports, these live updates offer an alternative to a user being unsatisfied with a current radio station and picking an altogether other song to build a new queue. It has to be seen how effective this is in practise, with one early report claiming that when updating YouTube Music, it prefers previously liked/played music.

The tech behemoth was also seen testing filters in the Up Next queue for more manual tweaks. Last month, YouTube Music's online app included a new tool that makes it easier for users to handle songs in bulk, especially when adding them to specific playlists. The online interface of the music streaming service now allows you to pick several tracks in list views. The new feature makes it easy for users to select several things to put in a playlist.

Meanwhile, YouTube announced that it would begin removing videos containing false or dangerous claims about abortion to combat misinformation about the medical procedure. The move comes as women seek trustworthy pregnancy-related information online following the repeal of the right to abortion in many areas across the United States.

"Under our medical misinformation policies, we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety beginning today and ramping up over the next few weeks," it said.

