WhatsApp's new multi-device feature is logging users out of linked devices? Read more

Users are already complaining about troubles synchronising data between connected devices after the function has been in use for a few weeks. WhatsApp has recognised the problem and stated that it is working on a solution.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, just added multi-device functionality for all users. The functionality enables users to access the platform from numerous devices, even their primary smartphone. Users may join up to four devices to their WhatsApp account using the multi-device capability via the WhatsApp site. Users are already complaining about troubles synchronising data between connected devices after the function has been in use for a few weeks. WhatsApp has recognised the problem and stated that it is working on a solution.

According to WABetaInfo, several customers complain about WhatsApp automatically locking them out of their associated devices to address the synchronisation issue. According to the report, the update has also been applied for beta testers on both Android and iOS devices. As a result of the new update, if a device has problems synchronising data, the platform will immediately log you out of your devices as a precaution.

The update corrects various situations in which chats between connected devices were not always correctly synchronised. There are times when a discussion was not updated on any of the linked devices; thus, if you started a chat on your phone and wanted to continue it on your laptop, you wouldn't see the whole version due to synchronisation difficulties.

Also Read | WhatsApp finally rolls out disappearing messages feature; here's all about it

Those who have gotten the fix will notice a notification when they enter WhatsApp Settings > Linked Devices. "Your devices were logged out owing to an unforeseen event," the notice says. "Please reconnect your gadgets."

WhatsApp launched a new Disappearing Messages feature earlier this week. According to the firm, users will soon configure messages to be automatically removed after a certain amount of time. WhatsApp also announced that users would enable vanishing messages automatically for all new chats.