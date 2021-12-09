  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp's new multi-device feature is logging users out of linked devices? Read more

    Users are already complaining about troubles synchronising data between connected devices after the function has been in use for a few weeks. WhatsApp has recognised the problem and stated that it is working on a solution.

    WhatsApp new multi-device feature is logging users out of linked devices gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 4:58 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, just added multi-device functionality for all users. The functionality enables users to access the platform from numerous devices, even their primary smartphone. Users may join up to four devices to their WhatsApp account using the multi-device capability via the WhatsApp site. Users are already complaining about troubles synchronising data between connected devices after the function has been in use for a few weeks. WhatsApp has recognised the problem and stated that it is working on a solution.

    According to WABetaInfo, several customers complain about WhatsApp automatically locking them out of their associated devices to address the synchronisation issue. According to the report, the update has also been applied for beta testers on both Android and iOS devices. As a result of the new update, if a device has problems synchronising data, the platform will immediately log you out of your devices as a precaution.

    The update corrects various situations in which chats between connected devices were not always correctly synchronised. There are times when a discussion was not updated on any of the linked devices; thus, if you started a chat on your phone and wanted to continue it on your laptop, you wouldn't see the whole version due to synchronisation difficulties.

    Also Read | WhatsApp finally rolls out disappearing messages feature; here's all about it

    Those who have gotten the fix will notice a notification when they enter WhatsApp Settings > Linked Devices. "Your devices were logged out owing to an unforeseen event," the notice says. "Please reconnect your gadgets."

    WhatsApp launched a new Disappearing Messages feature earlier this week. According to the firm, users will soon configure messages to be automatically removed after a certain amount of time. WhatsApp also announced that users would enable vanishing messages automatically for all new chats.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Facebook to fully reopen its US headquarters next month gcw

    Facebook to fully reopen its US headquarters next month, offers employees an option to postpone

    Comet Leonard brightest of the year to whizz past Earth on December 12 gcw

    Comet Leonard, brightest of the year, to whizz past Earth on December 12

    New Realme Pad tablet to have 3GB RAM Unisoc chipset Details inside gcw

    New Realme Pad tablet to have 3GB RAM, Unisoc chipset & more? Details inside

    With iOS 152 update Apple to add new feature which will automatically tell when to repair iPhone gcw

    With iOS 15.2 update, Apple to add new feature which will automatically tell when to repair your iPhone

    TikTok Facebook WhatsApp PUBG Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021 gcw

    TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, PUBG, Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021; Check list

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Did the actress wear pink coloured lehenga in sangeet? SCJ

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Did the actress wear pink coloured lehenga in sangeet?

    Facebook to fully reopen its US headquarters next month gcw

    Facebook to fully reopen its US headquarters next month, offers employees an option to postpone

    RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli promise a never-seen-before theatre experience drb

    RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli promise a never-seen-before theatre experience

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: David Warner, Travis Head, Ben Stokes injury, no-balls among talking points on Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: David Warner, Travis Head, Ben Stokes injury, no-ball among talking points on Day 2

    Comet Leonard brightest of the year to whizz past Earth on December 12 gcw

    Comet Leonard, brightest of the year, to whizz past Earth on December 12

    Recent Videos

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon