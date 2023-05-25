Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon

    The smartphone brand has confirmed that it will soon launch the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition in India. The exact date remains a mystery, even now. Here's what you can expect.

    OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    The Chinese tech company OnePlus is getting ready to introduce a new version of the OnePlus 11 in India, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, after introducing its flagship model earlier in February.

    The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition will soon be released in India, according to the smartphone company. More information regarding the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition will be released by Oneplus shortly. The gadget may be introduced in the nation as soon as next month, according to sources. It is anticipated that the gadget would cost more than Rs 55,000 in India.

    This limited-edition smartphone, according to OnePlus, "is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering the right balance between excellent craftsmanship and unparalleled power."

    Also Read | WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames: Report

    OnePlus is no new to releasing phones like this, and the company has even partnered with other well-known companies in the past, including Marvel, to provide some cool sunglasses and collector goods. OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition ships with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage by default. The core hardware stays as is.

    The 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 display on the OnePlus 11 5G supports Quad-HD+ resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate. It has 512GB of storage that, like the storage on past OnePlus phones, is not extendable, 16GB of RAM, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU as its power source. The OxygenOS version running on Android 13 is preinstalled on the OnePlus 11.

    Also Read | Sharing your Netflix password with friends? You will have to pay extra

    The smartphone has three cameras on the rear, including a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS. A 16MP camera is located on the front of the device for selfies and video calls. A 5000mAh battery, which enables 100W cable charging speed (up from 80W on the 10 Pro), has been included in the smartphone by OnePlus.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart ahead of Motorola Edge 40 Here is how you can grab the deal gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab the deal

    Nothing Phone 2 From design to processor here is what we know so far how phone will look like gcw

    Nothing Phone (2): From design to processor; here's what we know so far

    Apple WWDC 2023 on June 5 iOS 17 mixed reality headset new MacBook Air more likely to launch gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, mixed-reality headset, new MacBook Air & more likely to launch

    Apple iPhone 16 may feature vertical rear camera layout like iPhone 12 report gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 may feature vertical rear camera layout like iPhone 12

    5 reasons why iQOO Z7s 5G should be your next smartphone gcw

    5 reasons why iQOO Z7s 5G should be your next smartphone

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: How Chennai Super Kings overcame hurdles to make their 10th final snt

    IPL 2023: How CSK overcame hurdles to make their 10th final

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting, report anr

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting; Report

    Karnataka new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban AJR

    Karnataka's new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban

    Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone oozes 'oomph' in sizzling ensemble outfits on red carpet (PICTURES) vma

    Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone oozes 'oomph' in sizzling ensemble outfits on red carpet (PICTURES)

    WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames Report gcw

    WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames: Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon