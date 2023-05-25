OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon

The smartphone brand has confirmed that it will soon launch the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition in India. The exact date remains a mystery, even now. Here's what you can expect.

The Chinese tech company OnePlus is getting ready to introduce a new version of the OnePlus 11 in India, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, after introducing its flagship model earlier in February.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition will soon be released in India, according to the smartphone company. More information regarding the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition will be released by Oneplus shortly. The gadget may be introduced in the nation as soon as next month, according to sources. It is anticipated that the gadget would cost more than Rs 55,000 in India.

This limited-edition smartphone, according to OnePlus, "is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering the right balance between excellent craftsmanship and unparalleled power."

OnePlus is no new to releasing phones like this, and the company has even partnered with other well-known companies in the past, including Marvel, to provide some cool sunglasses and collector goods. OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition ships with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage by default. The core hardware stays as is.

The 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 display on the OnePlus 11 5G supports Quad-HD+ resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate. It has 512GB of storage that, like the storage on past OnePlus phones, is not extendable, 16GB of RAM, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU as its power source. The OxygenOS version running on Android 13 is preinstalled on the OnePlus 11.

The smartphone has three cameras on the rear, including a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS. A 16MP camera is located on the front of the device for selfies and video calls. A 5000mAh battery, which enables 100W cable charging speed (up from 80W on the 10 Pro), has been included in the smartphone by OnePlus.