Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Launch from ISRO's Space Station in Sriharikota

    ISRO is set to launch its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, on Friday. It is scheduled at 2:35 pm on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The mission aims to land on the Moon and explore its surface.
     

    WATCH LIVE Chandrayaan 3 Launch from ISRO Space Station in Sriharikota gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will launch today at 2.35 p.m. from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. If the mission is successful, India will become the fourth country to do so, with a soft landing planned for the southern pole of the Moon. 

    The entire mission is expected to last for one lunar night, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth. In addition, the Chandrayaan-3 will land on the Moon's surface around August 23 or 24. The lander and rover are designed to function for just one lunar day (14 earth days) because they can't withstand the extreme cold at night. Therefore, they need to land at dawn to maximise their operational time.

    Also Read | Chandrayaan-3: Why is Sriharikota a prime destination for space mission launches

    You can watch ISRO's moon mission launch live in the YouTube window provided here.

    The launch can also be viewed on:

    ISRO official website: Visit http://isro.gov.in OR ISRO's Facebook page: https://facebook.com/ISRO

     

    Also read: Chandrayaan-3 launch: Revisiting 7 iconic moon missions in the world

    The mission follows Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the Moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the Moon.

    Meanwhile, Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a few words of motivation on Twitter.  “14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation," said PM Modi on Twitter.

    Also read: Chandrayaan-3 launch: 'This remarkable mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation,' says PM Modi

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3: A look at ISRO's rocket technology shaping India's space program AJR EAI

    Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's rocket technology shaping India's space program

    Belgaum's Stellar Contribution: Locally-crafted parts propel Chandrayaan-3's lunar quest vkp

    Belgaum's Stellar Contribution: Locally-crafted parts propel Chandrayaan-3's lunar quest

    Google Bard AI gets new languages features and more check details gcw

    Google Bard AI gets new languages, features, and more; Check details

    WhatsApp to introduce animated avatar feature for iOS Android users Report gcw

    WhatsApp to introduce animated avatar feature for iOS, Android users: Report

    iOS 17 public beta is here Here is how you can install it Is your iPhone compatible gcw

    iOS 17 public beta is here! Here's how you can install it; Is your iPhone compatible?

    Recent Stories

    Heads of State to Gladiator 2: SAG-AFTRA strike affected International Films and TV Projects ATG

    Heads of State to Gladiator 2: SAG-AFTRA strike affected International Films and TV Projects

    Namrata Malla Super-SEXY 8 Photos: Bhojpuri actress burns Instagram in Sizzling Bikinis vma

    Namrata Malla Super-SEXY 8 Photos: Bhojpuri actress burns Instagram in Sizzling Bikinis

    WATCH Bastille Day Parade begins in Paris with PM Modi as Guest of Honour AJR

    Bastille Day WATCH: Rafael jets, tri-service contingent grace parade; PM Modi witnesses celebrations

    Karnataka Assembly vigil enhanced; over 250 counterfeit passes recovered

    Karnataka Assembly vigil enhanced; over 250 counterfeit passes recovered

    Chandrayaan 3: A look at ISRO's rocket technology shaping India's space program AJR EAI

    Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's rocket technology shaping India's space program

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon