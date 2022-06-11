Want to shop on Twitter? Firm to add 'Product Drops' feature; know it all

Users will see a 'Shop on website' button when they click on the notice to purchase the item on the merchant's website. Users will also be able to view the pricing, photographs, a description of the goods, and a clickable hashtag that will show them what other Twitter shoppers have to offer, according to the business.

Twitter, a microblogging network, has apparently been developing a new shopping function dubbed 'Product Drops.' The new feature will provide a glimpse of forthcoming product launches from various retailers. The new app feature will allow manufacturers to tease things before they go on sale, and consumers can sign up to be notified of the product before it is available via in-app alerts.

"With Product Drops, when a merchant Tweets about an impending launch, a 'Remind me' button will appear at the bottom of the Tweet," Twitter explained in a blog post. Users can request to be reminded of the Drop with a single press.

On the day of the launch, users will receive an in-app message in their Notifications tab 15 minutes before and during the drop, allowing them to be among the first to shop on the merchant's website.

Users will see a 'Shop on website' button when they click on the notice to purchase the item on the merchant's website. Users will also be able to view the pricing, photographs, a description of the goods, and a clickable hashtag that will show them what other Twitter shoppers have to offer, according to the business. For the time being, only shoppers in the United States who use Twitter in English on iOS devices will be able to see and interact with Product Drops.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has warned he may walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts, the billionaire said in a letter to the company on Monday.

The letter said Twitter was in a 'clear material breach' of its obligations and that Musk reserves all rights to terminate the merger agreement. Earlier in March, the Tesla CEO stated he would put the Twitter deal "temporarily on hold", while he waits for the microblogging firm to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

