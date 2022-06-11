Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to shop on Twitter? Firm to add 'Product Drops' feature; know it all

    Users will see a 'Shop on website' button when they click on the notice to purchase the item on the merchant's website. Users will also be able to view the pricing, photographs, a description of the goods, and a clickable hashtag that will show them what other Twitter shoppers have to offer, according to the business.

    Want to shop on Twitter Firm to add Product Drops feature know it all gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    Twitter, a microblogging network, has apparently been developing a new shopping function dubbed 'Product Drops.' The new feature will provide a glimpse of forthcoming product launches from various retailers. The new app feature will allow manufacturers to tease things before they go on sale, and consumers can sign up to be notified of the product before it is available via in-app alerts.

    "With Product Drops, when a merchant Tweets about an impending launch, a 'Remind me' button will appear at the bottom of the Tweet," Twitter explained in a blog post. Users can request to be reminded of the Drop with a single press.

    On the day of the launch, users will receive an in-app message in their Notifications tab 15 minutes before and during the drop, allowing them to be among the first to shop on the merchant's website.

    Users will see a 'Shop on website' button when they click on the notice to purchase the item on the merchant's website. Users will also be able to view the pricing, photographs, a description of the goods, and a clickable hashtag that will show them what other Twitter shoppers have to offer, according to the business. For the time being, only shoppers in the United States who use Twitter in English on iOS devices will be able to see and interact with Product Drops.

    Also Read | Elon Musk threatens to call off USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter; here's why

    Meanwhile,  Elon Musk has warned he may walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts, the billionaire said in a letter to the company on Monday.

    The letter said Twitter was in a 'clear material breach' of its obligations and that Musk reserves all rights to terminate the merger agreement. Earlier in March, the Tesla CEO stated he would put the Twitter deal "temporarily on hold", while he waits for the microblogging firm to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

    Also read: Tesla pauses all hiring worldwide, Elon Musk says need to cut staff by 10%

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Maps to show air quality index in your area here s how to check gcw

    Google Maps to show air quality index in your area; here's how to check

    Telegram to launch its paid Premium plan Know pricing and other details gcw

    Telegram to launch its Premium plan; Know pricing and other details

    HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28 all you need to know gcw

    HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28; all you need to know

    WhatsApps new feature enables users to create a group with up to 512 members - adt

    WhatsApp's new feature enables users to create a group with up to 512 members

    Meta to bring full-fledged AR glasses for developers report gcw

    Meta to bring full-fledged AR glasses for developers: Report

    Recent Stories

    Google Maps to show air quality index in your area here s how to check gcw

    Google Maps to show air quality index in your area; here's how to check

    Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson hired as Charlotte Hornets head coach: Report krn

    Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson hired as Charlotte Hornets head coach: Report

    Kim Kardashian goes bold and sexy in sheer bra new avatar oozes hotness drb

    Kim Kardashian goes bold and sexy in sheer bra; new avatar oozes hotness

    Prophet row Kashmir based YouTuber Faisal Wani arrested for provocative beheading video of Nupur Sharma gcw

    Prophet row: YouTuber Faisal Wani arrested for provocative beheading video of Nupur Sharma

    Rajya Sabha election 2022 Congress Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to face suspension for cross voting gcw

    Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to face suspension for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon