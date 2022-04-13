Want free space in Gmail account? Here's how you can do it quickly

Google forums are flooded with storage-full-questions, and two replies are frequently given. The first step is to buy more cloud storage from Google for Rs 130 a month for 100GB, and the second is to clear some space to make room for new emails.

Many of us have had storage troubles with our Gmail accounts. We have gotten notifications suggesting that the storage of our Gmail account is full and that emails must be destroyed in order to receive fresh ones. Google offers customers a total of 15GB of free storage space, which can be used for Drive files, emails, and WhatsApp backups, among other things. Filling the 15GB on an Android phone is a breeze.

Google forums are flooded with storage-full-questions, and two replies are frequently given. The first step is to buy more cloud storage from Google for Rs 130 a month for 100GB, and the second is to clear some space to make room for new emails.

Here's how you can clear your inbox:

Using Gmail's filter tool, one may easily remove thousands of emails at once without losing any crucial ones. All you have to do is click on the filter button in the top right corner of the search box.

Then, on your PC, you'll see "From" typed on top. Simply enter the name or email address of any service that has sent you hundreds of emails.

After that, simply click the search button, and Gmail will display all emails from that service or email id. You may erase them all at once.

Simply click on the tiny square box in the upper left corner to select all of the emails. For example, you may just type Zomato, press the search button, and then delete all Zomato emails at once.

The procedure is the same for the mobile version of Gmail. Simply touch on the search bar, then on "From." You will be given a list of email addresses. Simply choose anyone, or manually put the name of a service into the search area. After that, you must manually select all of the emails to delete them. This might be aggravating. As a result, it is preferable to utilise a computer as the desktop/web browser.

Also Read | Gmail to allow users make voice, video calls via App in new updates

Here's another way to clear your inbox:

Go to https://drive.google.com/#quota from a desktop PC.

Access your Gmail account.

It will then list all of your files in descending order of space occupied.

Permanently remove any files that you no longer need.

Type "has:attachment larger:10M" into the Search bar.

This will display all emails with attachments larger than 10MB.

Select the emails you no longer require and press the delete button.

To clear up space on your account, go to the Trash and hit the empty trash button.

Also Read | Gmail hack: Here's how you can delete all your unwanted emails