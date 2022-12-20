Twitter introduces 'Blue For Business' with square badges, grey tick for govt accounts

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter on Tuesday rolled out the grey checks for verified government and multilateral accounts and square affiliation badges for handles of several businesses on the platform. It announced a new ‘Blue for Business’ service, a new way for businesses and their affiliates to verify and distinguish themselves on the micro-blogging platform.
     

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    Twitter is releasing out square affiliation badges for certain businesses in addition to a grey badge to identify "government and international" accounts. The new badges sit alongside the existing legacy Twitter Blue badge and the gold tick mark for business. As it continues to test out new features, Twitter thinks the new badges will make it simpler for users to grasp the nature of the account.

    Twitter announced the steady deployment of "Twitter Blue for Business" and revealed the change in a blog post. The subscription is intended for companies, as its name would imply, but its cost and qualifying requirements are yet unknown. A firm that has "Twitter Blue for Business" access can attach as many of its related people, companies, and brands to its account as it likes. 

    According to the press release by the micro blogging platform, any number of individuals or brands can be connected to the account by a firm that has subscribed to Twitter Blue for Business.  Companies that subscribe will have a gold check mark along with a square company badge, while key employees of the company will have a blue check mark and company badge.

    In other words, the company's profile picture will be displayed in a square box, while the employees will get a tiny version of the profile picture on their account. If a viewer clicks on the box, Twitter will redirect the user to the main company's handle. Twitter's official account has a square profile picture, while Twitter employees have an affiliated square badge on their profiles.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
