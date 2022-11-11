Twitter Blue rolls out in India, 'Blue Tick' to cost Rs 719 per month: Report

Twitter Blue is likely to cost in India Rs 719 per month. As part of the plan users will get free verification badge, although Twitter will continue to be available to non-paying users as well.

The Elon Musk-owned Twitter has apparently begun handing out the "blue tick" that enables the Twitter Blue service in India at Rs 719/month. Twitter Blue was already made available in the US, the UK, and a few other countries earlier this month.

A few Indian users have begun to receive notifications on their devices encouraging them to sign up for Twitter Blue. However, according to sources, the programme is initially only being made available to iOS users.

Gaurav Agarwal, a Twitter Blue subscriber based in India, has got the paid blue checkmark by paying Rs 719. This account is verified since it's a subscriber to Twitter Blue, and it appears that additional Twitter Blue features, including the ability to edit tweets, have also arrived in India when you touch on his checkmark.

Elon Musk's proposal to build a new, improved Twitter has been met with conflicting reactions from Twitter users all around the world. Users in India would pay more if the ultimate price of Rs 719 (about $9) following a wider deployment of the Twitter Blue service really materialises. Twitter Blue costs $7.99 (about Rs 645) in the US.

Users who sign up for Twitter Blue will receive a "blue tick" without having to be verified. Elon Musk, the new owner of the microblogging site, has also stated that priority would be given to subscribers in terms of reach and presentation.

The decision by Twitter to impose a monthly fee for the verified badge has divided users around the globe.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t,” Elon said in a tweet. It seems Twitter is currently operating through trial and error. Twitter launched a "official" checkmark for well-known accounts but quickly removed it. To a user, Musk tweeted, "I just killed it." He said, "Blue check will be the great leveller."

