Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter Blue rolls out in India, 'Blue Tick' to cost Rs 719 per month: Report

    Twitter Blue is likely to cost in India Rs 719 per month. As part of the plan users will get free verification badge, although Twitter will continue to be available to non-paying users as well.
     

    Twitter Blue rolls out in India Blue Tick to cost Rs 719 per month Report gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 1:39 PM IST

    The Elon Musk-owned Twitter has apparently begun handing out the "blue tick" that enables the Twitter Blue service in India at Rs 719/month. Twitter Blue was already made available in the US, the UK, and a few other countries earlier this month.

    A few Indian users have begun to receive notifications on their devices encouraging them to sign up for Twitter Blue. However, according to sources, the programme is initially only being made available to iOS users.

    Gaurav Agarwal, a Twitter Blue subscriber based in India, has got the paid blue checkmark by paying Rs 719. This account is verified since it's a subscriber to Twitter Blue, and it appears that additional Twitter Blue features, including the ability to edit tweets, have also arrived in India when you touch on his checkmark.

    Also Read | Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit: Report

    Elon Musk's proposal to build a new, improved Twitter has been met with conflicting reactions from Twitter users all around the world. Users in India would pay more if the ultimate price of Rs 719 (about $9) following a wider deployment of the Twitter Blue service really materialises. Twitter Blue costs $7.99 (about Rs 645) in the US.

    Users who sign up for Twitter Blue will receive a "blue tick" without having to be verified. Elon Musk, the new owner of the microblogging site, has also stated that priority would be given to subscribers in terms of reach and presentation.

    Also Read | IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta, fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining

    The decision by Twitter to impose a monthly fee for the verified badge has divided users around the globe.

    “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t,” Elon said in a tweet. It seems Twitter is currently operating through trial and error. Twitter launched a "official" checkmark for well-known accounts but quickly removed it. To a user, Musk tweeted, "I just killed it." He said, "Blue check will be the great leveller."

    Also Read | Twitter rolls back 'Official' grey label on accounts within hours; Musk says 'slew of dumb things' to come

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit Report gcw

    Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit: Report

    Lava Blaze 5G launched under Rs 10000 From colours to specifications know it all gcw

    Lava Blaze 5G launched under Rs 10,000; From colours to specs, know it all

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked likely to have 108MP camera 67W fast charging more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked; likely to have 108MP camera, 67W fast charging & more

    IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining gcw

    IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta, fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining

    Apple Amazon allegedly colluded to sell iPhones iPads at expensive prices facing lawsuit reports gcw

    Apple, Amazon allegedly ‘colluded’ to sell iPhones and iPads at expensive prices, facing lawsuit: Report

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando admits win against NorthEast United FC was not easy snt

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando admits win against NorthEast United FC was not easy

    Benefits of 'power pumping', everything you need to know about it as a new mother sur

    Benefits of 'power pumping', everything you need to know about it as a new mother

    Election Commission records seizure of Rs 50 cr in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 71 cr in Gujarat; check details AJR

    Election Commission records seizure of Rs 50 cr in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 71 cr in Gujarat; check details

    SC releases Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Nalini Sriharan, R P Ravichandran

    SC releases Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Nalini Sriharan, R P Ravichandran

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp joke factory rolling-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India's humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp's joke factory rolling

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon