Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    THIS firm hits $3 trillion in value, zooms past Apple as second-most valuable company

    Nvidia shares rose 5.2 percent to close at a record $1,224.40 on June 5, pushing its market value to more than $3 trillion and thus overtaking Apple Inc. in the process.

    THIS firm hits $3 trillion in value, zooms past Apple as second-most valuable company gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    Nvidia Corporation, the world's most valuable semiconductor company, has now become the first computer-chip firm to hit a $3 trillion market capitalisation, as per a Bloomberg report.  The firm is situated in Santa Clara, California, and its shares have increased by over 147% this year. This increase in value is attributed to the growing demand for the company's chips, which fuel artificial intelligence (AI) functions.

    With a 5.2% increase in shares, the chip maker's market capitalization surpassed Apple Inc. and reached a record high of $1,224.40 on June 5 (US local time). The last time Nvidia's value exceeded Apple's was in 2002, five years before the first iPhone's release. Back then, both companies were valued at less than $10 billion each.

    Nvidia doesn't appear to be slowing down. Jensen Huang, the company's chief executive officer, said that the AI accelerators will be upgraded on a yearly basis. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Huang's fortune surged by almost $5 billion during the Wednesday stock market spike, totaling $107.4 billion.

    As generative AI becomes more prevalent, Huang compared it to a new industrial revolution and predicted that Nvidia will become increasingly important when technology moves towards personal computers. During a keynote address at National Taiwan University, he highlighted the company's pivotal role in this transformation.

    Nvidia has benefited immensely from a surge in AI spending, propelling the company into a race to become the world's most valuable company. Although it still trails Microsoft Corp. by market value, Wall Street analysts believe it is only a matter of time before Nvidia overtakes it.

    Conversely, Apple has faced challenges this year, with its shares pressured by concerns over declining iPhone demand in China and a fine from the European Union. Despite this, Apple shares have recently turned positive for 2024 as investor sentiment slowly improves.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India TODAY: When, where to watch event live? Check expected specs and more gcw

    Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India TODAY: When, where to watch event live? Check expected specs and more

    This is top priority Elon Musk assures 'porn-free' mode amid X's policy shift allowing adult content snt

    'This is top priority': Elon Musk assures 'porn-free' mode amid X's policy shift allowing adult content

    ChatGPT down for several users on Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results day; OpenAI says investigating issue gcw

    BREAKING: ChatGPT down for several users on LS Election 2024 Results day, OpenAI says investigating issue

    Realme GT 6 global launch date CONFIRMED; Here's everything you need to know gcw

    Realme GT 6 global launch date CONFIRMED; Here's everything you need to know

    Oppo F27 series likely to launch on June 13; Check expected features, camera details & more gcw

    Oppo F27 series likely to launch on June 13; Check expected features, camera details & more

    Recent Stories

    What NDA allies want for backing Modi 3.0: Cabinet bargaining gathers steam amid BJP's narrow majority snt

    What NDA allies want for backing Modi 3.0: Cabinet bargaining gathers steam amid BJP's narrow majority

    Electric taxi service launched at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on World Environment day: PICS vkp

    Electric taxi service launched at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on World Environment day: PICS

    Russia Vladimir Putin threatens to supply long-range weapons for strikes on Western targets (WATCH) snt

    Russia's Vladimir Putin threatens to supply long-range weapons for strikes on Western targets (WATCH)

    football Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid signals shift in European football power from Premier League to LaLiga osf

    Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid signals shift in European football power from Premier League to LaLiga

    A look into Radhika Merchant's father Viren's net worth RKK

    A look into Radhika Merchant’s father Viren's net worth

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon