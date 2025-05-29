Opera is developing Neon, an AI-powered browser capable of creating reports, writing code, designing games, and building websites. Even offline, users can assign tasks to Neon's AI agents, which utilize both local and cloud computing.

Opera is developing Opera Neon, a revolutionary web browser that will be capable of far more than merely opening webpages. With just basic instructions, this AI-powered browser can produce reports, write code, make games, and even construct websites. According to the business, even when users go offline, they will be able to give tasks to Neon and let it do them on its own.

Because it incorporates AI agents that can comprehend human commands and respond without continual input, the new browser is being referred to as a "agentic browser." Neon will manage the work in the background if a user requests it to, for instance, build a website or automate a shopping task.

Opera claims that both local and cloud-based AI are used by the browser to carry out its operations. Neon may therefore continue processing your requests even while you are not actively browsing. These agents vary from standard AI tools in that they are able to multitask and do many tasks simultaneously.

Additionally, there will be an integrated chatbot that can respond to inquiries, conduct online searches, and offer information based on what is displayed on your screen. Opera claims that consumers who seek rapid replies or summaries without navigating between tabs or apps would find this functionality useful.

Opera's "Browser Operator" function also includes a tool called "AI Agent," which was originally made available in March. By processing everything immediately within the browser, this solution protects user privacy while automating repetitive surfing operations, completing online forms, and making reservations.

Opera has stated that Neon would be a premium browser, implying that it may provide sophisticated functionality behind a barrier, although it has not yet disclosed an exact debut date or membership cost. If users would like early access when the beta version is released, they may now sign up for a waitlist.

This is Opera’s fifth browser, after the Air browser launched earlier this year, which focused on reducing distractions and supporting digital wellness.