  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tecno Pova 5G smartphone with triple cameras launched in India; check out features, price

    The distinguishing feature of the Tecno Pova 5G is that it offers a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate display, 6,000mAh battery, and 50 MP triple rear camera setup.
     

    Tecno Pova 5G smartphone with triple cameras launched in India; check out features, price-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Budget Android smartphone maker Tecno entered the 5G segment by launching its next smartphone-Tecno Pova 5G in India.

    For those who are unknown, the Tecno Pova 5G was launched in Nigeria as the company’s first 5G smartphone. The distinguishing feature of the Tecno Pova 5G is that it offers a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate display, 6,000mAh battery, and 50 MP triple rear camera setup.

    The smartphone has a Full HD + display with 120Hz refresh rate. MediaTek processor has been given in the device. Tecno Pova 5G has 8GB RAM and also comes with 3GB virtual RAM. The company also claims that the 5G enabled smartphone supports 11 bands. Tecno Pova 5G comes with Panther Game Engine 2.0 which promises to offer powerful and dynamic game performance by reducing heat, frame loss rate and power consumption. The battery given in the phone supports fast charging.

    Also read: Study suggests comet airburst over 1,500 years ago had devastating effects on Native American civilisation

    Equipped with a triple camera setup, Tecno Pova 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture lens, along with an unspecified secondary and tertiary camera and a quad flash. The handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and dual flash, according to the company. Tecno Pova 5G is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated MicroSD (up to 512GB) card slot.

    Tecno Pova 5G price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 and the smartphone will be sold in an Aether Black colour option. It will go on sale on Amazon starting February 14, and Tecno is offering a complimentary power bank worth Rs. 1,999 to the first 1,500 customers who purchase the smartphone.

    Also read: Google Duo surpasses 5 billion downloads on Play Store

    Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India was quoted as saying, “India is third largest 5G smartphone market globally as per Counterpoint and there’s a lot of pent-up demand for 5G. In view of the market potential, the launch of POVA 5G is a part of TECNO’s growth strategy. With this launch we’re foraying into the 5G category and are in the process of creating a complete 5G portfolio in the POVA product line. The idea is to make premium experiences reasonably priced and accessible to more and more people.”

    Tecno Pova 4G was launched in India in November 2021 in Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple colour options with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999.

    Also read: Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plunges by $30 billion after Meta stock crashes

    Also read: Study suggests comet airburst over 1,500 years ago had devastating effects on Native American civilisation

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Duo surpasses 5 billion downloads on Play Store - ADT

    Google Duo surpasses 5 billion downloads on Play Store

    Study suggests comet airburst over 1500 years ago had devastating effects on Native American civilisation gcw

    Study suggests comet airburst over 1,500 years ago had devastating effects on Native American civilisation

    Mark Zuckerberg s net worth plunges by USD 30 billion after Meta stock crashes gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plunges by $30 billion after Meta stock crashes

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Facebook loses daily users internationally for first time ever stocks drop roughly 20 per cent gcw

    Facebook loses daily users internationally for first time ever, stocks drop roughly 20%

    Recent Stories

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's startling letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu - ADT

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's startling letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

    Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun drb

    Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun

    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine-dnm

    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine

    Efforts continue to rescue Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock

    Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock rescued after 46 hours

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Messages, wishes and quotes that you can share on Whastapp, Facebook drb

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Messages, wishes and quotes that you can share on Whastapp, Facebook

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon