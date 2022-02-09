Tecno Pova 5G smartphone with triple cameras launched in India; check out features, price

The distinguishing feature of the Tecno Pova 5G is that it offers a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate display, 6,000mAh battery, and 50 MP triple rear camera setup.

Budget Android smartphone maker Tecno entered the 5G segment by launching its next smartphone-Tecno Pova 5G in India.

For those who are unknown, the Tecno Pova 5G was launched in Nigeria as the company’s first 5G smartphone. The distinguishing feature of the Tecno Pova 5G is that it offers a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate display, 6,000mAh battery, and 50 MP triple rear camera setup.

The smartphone has a Full HD + display with 120Hz refresh rate. MediaTek processor has been given in the device. Tecno Pova 5G has 8GB RAM and also comes with 3GB virtual RAM. The company also claims that the 5G enabled smartphone supports 11 bands. Tecno Pova 5G comes with Panther Game Engine 2.0 which promises to offer powerful and dynamic game performance by reducing heat, frame loss rate and power consumption. The battery given in the phone supports fast charging.

Equipped with a triple camera setup, Tecno Pova 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture lens, along with an unspecified secondary and tertiary camera and a quad flash. The handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and dual flash, according to the company. Tecno Pova 5G is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated MicroSD (up to 512GB) card slot.

Tecno Pova 5G price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 and the smartphone will be sold in an Aether Black colour option. It will go on sale on Amazon starting February 14, and Tecno is offering a complimentary power bank worth Rs. 1,999 to the first 1,500 customers who purchase the smartphone.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India was quoted as saying, “India is third largest 5G smartphone market globally as per Counterpoint and there’s a lot of pent-up demand for 5G. In view of the market potential, the launch of POVA 5G is a part of TECNO’s growth strategy. With this launch we’re foraying into the 5G category and are in the process of creating a complete 5G portfolio in the POVA product line. The idea is to make premium experiences reasonably priced and accessible to more and more people.”

Tecno Pova 4G was launched in India in November 2021 in Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple colour options with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999.

