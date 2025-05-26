Enhance your Instagram security without going private. This guide outlines five key settings to protect your public profile from hacking, spam, and unwanted interactions.

A public Instagram profile means anyone that even a non-follower, will be able to view, comment on and share your content on their profile or anyone’s profile. This may expose your account to possible hazards like hacking, spam comments, and impersonation, even while it might help the user become more visible and engaged. Fortunately, the platform offers a number of in-app solutions that allow users to improve security without having to utilize private mode.

Two factor authentication

Two-factor authentication adds an additional degree of security to your password. By enabling the functionality, Instagram will prompt the user for a code (given to your smartphone or authentication app) everytime you log in from a new device.

How can I enable the setting?

Navigate to Settings > Security > Two-Factor Authentication and follow the steps.

Restriction feature

You may utilize the Restrict option on your profile if someone is harassing you in comments or direct messages but you don't want to block them completely. They won't be aware that their access has been restricted thanks to this function.

How is the restrict function activated?

Check out their profile and then select Restrict by tapping the three dots.

Filter comments

Instagram allows you to use AI or custom keywords to weed out abusive language from your comments.

How can I activate this feature?

Navigate to Privacy Hidden Words in Settings. Next, activate the Custom Word Filter and Hide Comments.

Mentioning or tagging you

Limit who may mention or tag you in comments and articles to prevent being uninvitedly tagged in spam posts.

How do I make this happen?

Go to the Privacy Tags and Mentions Settings. There, select either No One or People You Follow.

Unknown trying to login

Receive warnings by phone or email when someone tries to log in suspiciously.

How can the login alert be enabled?

Navigate to Security Login Activity in Settings and look for any unknown logins. In the Emails from Instagram section, enable alerts.

Maintaining a public persona does not entail sacrificing security. Therefore, you may benefit from having an open Instagram account while safeguarding your followers, identity, and material from online risks by turning on these five options.