Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 open beta program for Galaxy S22 series

    The One UI 5 update will bring new ways for users to customise their smartphone experience, including an expanded set of colour options for a more tailored look. It’s only rolling out to phones in the US, Germany, and South Korea for now
     

    Samsung rolls out Android 13 based One UI 5 open beta program for Galaxy S22 series all about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra) will be compatible with the Android 13-based One UI 5 open beta, which was released recently by Samsung. With the One UI 5 upgrade, customers will have more options for personalising their smartphone experiences, including a wider range of colour choices for a more personalised appearance. The US, Germany, and South Korea will be the first countries to have access to the One UI 5 beta, with releases in more countries scheduled for the upcoming months.

    As part of Samsung's continued commitment to providing the most up-to-date mobile experiences to as many customers as possible, the new Samsung Android UI includes a variety of additional customization, security, and accessibility capabilities, the firm stated.

    Users may now choose from 12 more colour options for their home screens, icons, and quick panels in addition to up to 16 pre-set colour themes depending on their wallpaper to create a look and feel that suits their preferences. By stacking widgets of the same size in one spot, users may further customise their home screens while conserving space and achieving a cleaner, more organised appearance.

    Also Read | Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra-micro-hole camera set, says report

    With reorganised menus that make it simple to access all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities, One UI 5 streamlines the process of changing sound and vibration settings, Samsung added.

    Users of the Galaxy may now customise their preferred language for each of their many apps. "With a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode that provides helpful hints and techniques on how to utilise the different lenses, features, and settings, users can more easily shoot high-quality photographs and video," the business claimed.

    One UI 5 introduces a new dashboard that allows users to check the security state of their phone, identify any security flaws, and provide solutions.

    Also Read | WhatsApp likely to receive ‘login approval’ feature; here's how it will improve security

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Earth s days mysteriously getting longer scientists wonder why gcw

    Earth's days mysteriously getting longer; scientists wonder why

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra micro hole camera set says report gcw

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra-micro-hole camera set, says report

    ISRO set to make history with maiden SSLV D1 EOS 2 mission gcw

    ISRO set to make history with maiden SSLV-D1/EOS-2 mission

    OnePlus Nord 20 SE Firm launches its cheapest phone ever here s everything you need to know gcw

    OnePlus Nord 20 SE: Firm launches its cheapest phone ever; here's everything you need to know

    WhatsApp likely to receive login approval feature like Instagram Facebook how it will improve security gcw

    WhatsApp likely to receive ‘login approval’ feature; here's how it will improve security

    Recent Stories

    Every word is heard and never countered, says PM Modi as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu - adt

    Every word is heard and never countered, says PM Modi as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to outgoing VP

    football Is Lionel Messi considering a return to Barcelona next year? Watch PSG star reaction snt

    Is Lionel Messi considering a return to Barcelona next year? Watch PSG star's reaction

    Steam train passing through football ground, leaves internet amazed - gps

    Watch: Steam train passing through football ground, leaves internet amazed

    Kapil Sibal's 'no hope from Supreme Court' jibe stokes controversy

    Kapil Sibal's 'no hope from Supreme Court' jibe stokes controversy

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Coconut barfi to kheer 5 easy desserts you can try on Rakhi gcw

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Coconut barfi to kheer; 5 easy desserts you can try on Rakhi

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon