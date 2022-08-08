Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 open beta program for Galaxy S22 series

The One UI 5 update will bring new ways for users to customise their smartphone experience, including an expanded set of colour options for a more tailored look. It’s only rolling out to phones in the US, Germany, and South Korea for now

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra) will be compatible with the Android 13-based One UI 5 open beta, which was released recently by Samsung. With the One UI 5 upgrade, customers will have more options for personalising their smartphone experiences, including a wider range of colour choices for a more personalised appearance. The US, Germany, and South Korea will be the first countries to have access to the One UI 5 beta, with releases in more countries scheduled for the upcoming months.

As part of Samsung's continued commitment to providing the most up-to-date mobile experiences to as many customers as possible, the new Samsung Android UI includes a variety of additional customization, security, and accessibility capabilities, the firm stated.

Users may now choose from 12 more colour options for their home screens, icons, and quick panels in addition to up to 16 pre-set colour themes depending on their wallpaper to create a look and feel that suits their preferences. By stacking widgets of the same size in one spot, users may further customise their home screens while conserving space and achieving a cleaner, more organised appearance.

With reorganised menus that make it simple to access all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities, One UI 5 streamlines the process of changing sound and vibration settings, Samsung added.

Users of the Galaxy may now customise their preferred language for each of their many apps. "With a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode that provides helpful hints and techniques on how to utilise the different lenses, features, and settings, users can more easily shoot high-quality photographs and video," the business claimed.

One UI 5 introduces a new dashboard that allows users to check the security state of their phone, identify any security flaws, and provide solutions.

