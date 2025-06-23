Samsung teases the imminent arrival of the Galaxy Buds Core in India. Expected to be a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy Buds 3, the new earbuds are hinted to have improved audio, ANC, and longer battery life.

Samsung has almost confirmed that the Galaxy Buds Core, its latest wireless headphones, will soon be available in India. With the phrase "let the music move you to the core," the South Korean internet giant's social media teasers deftly allude to the moniker, which has been the subject of long-running speculations. This demonstrates once more how difficult it is to keep product secrets in the modern world.

Recently, support sites for the Galaxy Buds Core became up in India and other regions. Additionally, the earbuds have been noticed on the website of the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), which is a vital certification for electronics introduced in the nation.

Samsung has now teased the release on X (formerly Twitter) with a post stating, "Brace yourself! The music is about to hit harder. Feel every note, every drop, every beat – louder, clearer, deeper. Dropping soon!"

What do we know about it?

The teaser's accompanying product silhouette provides a good view of the design of the Galaxy Buds Core. While the earbuds themselves appear to adopt a style similar to the Galaxy Buds FE, suggesting a stem-less design, the charging case looks very identical to the current Galaxy Buds 3. Prior to the recent release of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, which featured a stem arrangement, Samsung's earbuds tended to be more small and functional. We will have to wait and see the final form factor, though, as previous speculations have suggested a stem design for the Buds Core.

It is generally anticipated that the Galaxy Buds Core would replace the 2023 Galaxy Buds FE and establish themselves as a more cost-effective substitute for the Galaxy Buds 3. Whether a separate Galaxy Buds FE 2 will be launched is presently unknown. It is speculated that the Core earbuds would have an extended battery life, as well as better audio quality and active noise cancellation (ANC) features. More information, including the precise launch schedule, is anticipated at any moment now that Samsung has made its formal announcement.