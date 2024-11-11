Reliance Jio's Rs 91 recharge plan offers budget-friendly benefits, intensifying telecom competition

Reliance Jio introduces a Rs 91 recharge plan offering unlimited calling, 3GB of data with a daily limit of 100MB, and 28-day validity. The plan targets consumers with moderate data needs, adding pressure to competitors like BSNL who already offer budget-friendly options.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

As competition intensifies among telecom service providers in the country, Reliance Jio has introduced a new recharge plan. This move has raised concerns for its rivals, including Bharti Airtel and BSNL. Jio's new plan, which competes with lower-priced options, is expected to cause more headaches for BSNL, which already deals with budget-friendly plans.

The price of Reliance Jio's recharge plan is Rs 91. This plan offers unlimited calling, 3GB of data, and a validity of 28 days. The total data provided is 3GB for 28 days, with a daily limit of 100 MB. Once the data limit is reached, an additional 200MB of data will be available. This recharge plan is aimed at consumers who do not require excessive data. 

However, it may not be suitable for users who regularly watch reels or consume large amounts of data. Additionally, the Rs 91 recharge plan includes 50 free SMS.

The Rs 91 recharge plan from Jio also provides access to Jio's content services such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Customers can recharge through MyJio, Jio.com, and Jio outlets. Currently, Reliance Jio is the largest mobile service provider in the country.

