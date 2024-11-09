BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is attracting customers with more affordable recharge plans, offering over 100 days of validity for under Rs 700, in contrast to private networks that charge up to Rs 900 for 84-day plans. This competitive pricing is positioning BSNL as a strong contender in the market.

BSNL Rs 699 Plan

BSNL offers a recharge plan priced at Rs 699 with a substantial validity of 130 days. This plan provides unlimited calling within the country to any network. It also offers 100 free SMS messages per day. Additionally, users can enjoy 512 MB of free data daily. Once the daily data limit is exceeded, the speed reduces to 40 Kbps, allowing continued usage at a slower speed.

BSNL Rs 666 Plan

BSNL's Rs 666 prepaid plan offers 105 days of validity. It provides free unlimited calling to any network within the country, along with free national roaming. Additionally, the plan includes 2GB of data per day and 100 free SMS messages daily.

BSNL Rs 397 Plan

The Rs 397 BSNL recharge plan offers 150 days of validity. For the first 30 days, it provides free unlimited calls, including national roaming. Additionally, users get 2GB of high-speed data per day and 100 free SMS messages daily during the first 30 days.



