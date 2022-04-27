Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 'Laws of India do not change depending upon who is the owner'

Algorithmic bias exists, that is the fact, said Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar while taking part in a discussion at the Raisina Dialogue 2022.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday reiterated that the laws and rules of India do not cater to who owns what social media platform.

Touching upon the subject of billionaire Elon Musk buying social media behemoth Twitter while attending a session at the Raisina Dialogue 2022, the minister said that "the openness, safety, trust and accountability expectations from intermediaries remain intact and do not change depending upon who is the owner."

Chandrasekhar, while taking part in the panel discussion on the subject 'Diminished Democracies: Big Tech, Red Tech, and Deep Tech', stressed the need for a conversation, maybe global or in India, to broaden the scope of response from any social media platform to go beyond the criminality.

"We have to create a consensus around what user harm is. That requires these platforms to conduct more due diligence and take ownership either as a platform or as a user. Section 79 in India gives safe harbour to these platforms. But the reciprocal impact of the safe harbour needs to be read out in any new legislation or new protocol. It should say that the safe harbour (exists) only as long as you conduct the due diligence and you ensure that there is no user harm or criminality or you permit investigation of user harm and criminality or prosecution."

The minister underlined that algorithmic bias exists. "That is the fact. The coders who code the algorithm have their own views about life. If you take a look at the big tech platforms and how employees contribute to which particular party, there are many such very diverse views. And therefore we need to create a structure of algorithmic accountability and transparency around the algorithms that these platforms use. That is something we must move towards working out," he said.

Also Read: Twitter Storm: Tesla valuation down $126 billion amid investor worry

Also Read: How will Twitter be in under Elon Musk? Here's what experts say

Also Read: When Elon Musk expressed his love for Twitter in 2017 and asked 'how much is it?'

Also Read: What new can be expected from Elon Musk's Twitter