    No free food, no WFH; If you do not return to office, resignation accepted: Elon Musk to Twitter employees

    During a meeting with Twitter employees, Elon Musk said that they will no longer be allowed to work remotely, The Verge reported. "Basically, if you can show up in an office and you do not show up at the office: resignation accepted. End of story," Musk said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 6:28 PM IST

    The new Twitter CEO Elon Musk warned that bankruptcy would be an option for Twitter if it doesn't start producing more cash in his first speech to staff members after buying the firm for $44 billion. The warning came after a turbulent beginning to Musk's leadership at the social media business, which spanned a two-week period during which he dismissed half of Twitter's personnel, ousted the majority of the senior executives, and ordered the remaining staff to stop working from home.

    Musk repeated many sombre cautions in his speech to the workers. At Twitter, Musk is implementing the same policy that he follows at Tesla and SpaceX. All Tesla and SpaceX employees were asked to report back to work starting this year, and those who refused were asked to resign. Twitter is experiencing the same thing.

    Also Read | Twitter goes berserk after Jesus Christ gets a Blue Tick

    He said, "Expect 80-hour work weeks, employees. There won't be as many workplace benefits, including free lunch." He also put a stop to the flexibility that permitted workers to work from home during the epidemic.

    According to a person acquainted with the situation, he added, "If you don't want to come, resignation accepted." Regarding the possibility of attrition, Musk responded, "We all need to be more hardcore."

    Recently, both Twitter and its employees have faced challenges. Musk fired 50% of the global workforce after he took control and became the only board member of the microblogging site, blaming the decline in ad revenue.

    Also Read | 'Woke up at 3 am to pump milk, there it was...' Meta fires woman who was on her maternity leave

    Musk stated that given a pushback from advertisers who are worried about bad material, Twitter must act quickly to make its $8 membership package, Twitter Blue, something people would want to pay for. Musk was speaking about Twitter's economics and future. Musk cautioned staff of "tough times ahead" in an email sent late on Wednesday, adding that there was "no way to sugarcoat the news" regarding the company's economic future. He prohibited remote work for his staff members, unless he personally approved it.

    Also Read | Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit: Report

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 6:28 PM IST
