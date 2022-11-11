No free food, no WFH; If you do not return to office, resignation accepted: Elon Musk to Twitter employees

During a meeting with Twitter employees, Elon Musk said that they will no longer be allowed to work remotely, The Verge reported. "Basically, if you can show up in an office and you do not show up at the office: resignation accepted. End of story," Musk said.

The new Twitter CEO Elon Musk warned that bankruptcy would be an option for Twitter if it doesn't start producing more cash in his first speech to staff members after buying the firm for $44 billion. The warning came after a turbulent beginning to Musk's leadership at the social media business, which spanned a two-week period during which he dismissed half of Twitter's personnel, ousted the majority of the senior executives, and ordered the remaining staff to stop working from home.

Musk repeated many sombre cautions in his speech to the workers. At Twitter, Musk is implementing the same policy that he follows at Tesla and SpaceX. All Tesla and SpaceX employees were asked to report back to work starting this year, and those who refused were asked to resign. Twitter is experiencing the same thing.

He said, "Expect 80-hour work weeks, employees. There won't be as many workplace benefits, including free lunch." He also put a stop to the flexibility that permitted workers to work from home during the epidemic.

According to a person acquainted with the situation, he added, "If you don't want to come, resignation accepted." Regarding the possibility of attrition, Musk responded, "We all need to be more hardcore."

Recently, both Twitter and its employees have faced challenges. Musk fired 50% of the global workforce after he took control and became the only board member of the microblogging site, blaming the decline in ad revenue.

Musk stated that given a pushback from advertisers who are worried about bad material, Twitter must act quickly to make its $8 membership package, Twitter Blue, something people would want to pay for. Musk was speaking about Twitter's economics and future. Musk cautioned staff of "tough times ahead" in an email sent late on Wednesday, adding that there was "no way to sugarcoat the news" regarding the company's economic future. He prohibited remote work for his staff members, unless he personally approved it.

