Netflix to bring its new games for iOS via App Store due to Apple's policies

Netflix, the streaming behemoth, began rolling out mobile games for Android customers earlier this month. While Netflix has stated that an iOS version of the service would be available, it will not be easy. As Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted out, Apple's App Store standards will preclude Netflix from offering these games from within its app. Apple prohibits third-party apps from acting as a game centre or a tiny app store. This regulation has been a major source of conflict among cloud gaming providers such as Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Microsoft's xCloud. On Apple devices, these services had to be accessed through the web browser.

According to Bloomberg's current Power On Newsletter, Netflix will have to circumvent Apple's limitations by distributing its games through the App Store. This implies that games will no longer be available for download or play through the Netflix app. On Android, the service presently works in this manner. The games are nicely organised in a dedicated tab on the Netflix app, but they must be downloaded separately from the Google Play Store. Gurman also believes Netflix will ultimately move its games to the cloud. He added that Apple would have to amend its regulations or allow Netflix an exemption.

Netflix made its first foray into gaming earlier this month, releasing five new Android games: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoop, Card Blast, and Teeter Up. These games are no longer available on Netflix Kids. Users must enter the PIN they have chosen for child safety to play games on their smartphone. In July, Netflix made its first move into gaming. During the earnings call, the company informed investors that it regarded gaming as a new content category.