Netflix introduces spatial audio support to Stranger Things, other web series; All about it

"Spatial audio will begin to roll out throughout our collection today, and you can hear it for yourself by putting "spatial audio" into the search box and picking a programme or film that supports it from the search results," Netflix said in a blog.

Netflix has collaborated with German audio manufacturer Sennheiser to deliver spatial audio to its over 221 million global users. According to Netflix, spatial audio will aid in translating the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, "so the effort producers undertake to immerse you into the tale happens regardless of what device you use to watch Netflix."

Spatial Audio is a 3D audio technique that uses dynamic head-tracking to generate a more immersive soundscape for a 'theatre-like' experience.

Spatial audio was added to its repertoire on Thursday, and users may listen to it by searching for "spatial audio into the search field and picking a show or film from the search results that supports it."

Also Read | Netflix will introduce a cheaper plan soon; here's everything about it

Netflix already supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix Calibrated Mode, resulting in an excellent viewing experience. Netflix's spatial audio support seeks to give consumers with a cinematic experience at home.

The fourth season of "Stranger Things," "The Adam Project," "Red Notice," "The Witcher," and "Locke & Key," among others, currently support spatial audio. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound from the movie or video you're watching, making it appear to come from all around you.

You do not need surround sound speakers to enjoy spatial audio; the function is activated automatically when you view a suitable TV show or movie with stereo audio. However, if you have surround sound speakers, it is advised that you watch TV series and movies in 5.1 surround sound or Dolby Atmos in order to enjoy spatial audio. Netflix supports Apple's spatial audio on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad devices to provide an immersive surround sound experience to 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio.

Also Read | Netflix confirms launching ad-supported subscription plans, in talks with Google and more brands