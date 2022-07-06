Netflix will introduce a cheaper plan soon; here's everything about it

Netflix was also concerned about the issues of password sharing, since Netflix did not want this to happen. Although it has been a difficult path for Netflix for more than a year, the business is currently working on launching ad-supported lower options.

Netflix has been working hard to get market attention, and it has recently been claimed that the firm is planning to provide more economical and cost-effective options in the near future. According to reports, Netflix has lost almost 2 lakh followers in the last year. Because of the company's losses, the video streaming behemoth laid off more than 300 staff.

It was due to the monthly fee, which was a source of concern for many consumers throughout the world. This was undoubtedly the primary reason why Netflix lost so many customers. It is also suggested that subscribers are prepared to tolerate advertising, which is also accessible on other OTT platforms, but the only thing the user would want is a low-cost subscription.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's CEO, has also indicated that the site will launch ad-supported plans shortly, but no time frame was given. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Sarandos discussed the company's plans to launch an ad-supported tier during an interview at the Cannes Lions advertising conference. The New York Times earlier reported that the corporation intends to debut the plans before the end of this year.

This may be of interest to you, but there are a number of Netflix alternatives established in India that provide low-cost ad-supported services. Streaming sites such as Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and MX Player, to mention a few, provide ad-supported subscription options to customers.

