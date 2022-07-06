Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix will introduce a cheaper plan soon; here's everything about it

    Netflix was also concerned about the issues of password sharing, since Netflix did not want this to happen. Although it has been a difficult path for Netflix for more than a year, the business is currently working on launching ad-supported lower options.

    Netflix will introduce a cheaper plan soon here s everything about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    Netflix has been working hard to get market attention, and it has recently been claimed that the firm is planning to provide more economical and cost-effective options in the near future. According to reports, Netflix has lost almost 2 lakh followers in the last year. Because of the company's losses, the video streaming behemoth laid off more than 300 staff.

    It was due to the monthly fee, which was a source of concern for many consumers throughout the world. This was undoubtedly the primary reason why Netflix lost so many customers.  It is also suggested that subscribers are prepared to tolerate advertising, which is also accessible on other OTT platforms, but the only thing the user would want is a low-cost subscription.

    Also Read | Netflix confirms launching ad-supported subscription plans, in talks with Google and more brands

    Netflix was also concerned about the issues of password sharing, since Netflix did not want this to happen. Although it has been a difficult path for Netflix for more than a year, the business is currently working on launching ad-supported lower options. Ted Sarandos, Netflix's CEO, has also indicated that the site will launch ad-supported plans shortly, but no time frame was given. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Sarandos discussed the company's plans to launch an ad-supported tier during an interview at the Cannes Lions advertising conference. The New York Times earlier reported that the corporation intends to debut the plans before the end of this year.

    This may be of interest to you, but there are a number of Netflix alternatives established in India that provide low-cost ad-supported services. Streaming sites such as Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and MX Player, to mention a few, provide ad-supported subscription options to customers.

    Also Read | Netflix terminates more than 200 employees in second wave of employment cuts

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder gets expensive by Rs 50; know rates in your city - adt

    LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder gets expensive by Rs 50; know rates in your city

    Three Tokens For Possible Profits: Mushe (XMU), XRP (XRP) and KuCoin Token (KCS)-snt

    Three Tokens For Possible Profits: Mushe (XMU), XRP (XRP) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

    Life in a Virtual World: Big Eyes, Binance, and Polygon Could Help You Profit from Escapism-snt

    Life in a Virtual World: Big Eyes, Binance, and Polygon Could Help You Profit from Escapism

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    3 Meme Coins That Will Make You Rich: Mehracki, Kishu Inu , and Floki Inu

    3 Meme Coins That Will Make You Rich: Mehracki, Kishu Inu , and Floki Inu

    Recent Stories

    Chess Olympiad 2022: Torch Relay reaches Gwalior-ayh

    Chess Olympiad 2022: Torch Relay reaches Gwalior

    Asus ROG Phone 6 ROG Phone 6 Pro launched Know price specs of gaming smartphone gcw

    Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro launched; Know price, specs of gaming smartphone

    Ajmer dargah cleric arrested for putting a bounty on Nupur Sharma's head

    Ajmer dargah cleric arrested for putting a bounty on Nupur Sharma's head

    Vijay Sethupathi to enter Shahrukh Khan Jawan drb

    Vijay Sethupathi to enter Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan'?

    LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder gets expensive by Rs 50; know rates in your city - adt

    LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder gets expensive by Rs 50; know rates in your city

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon