Motorola Edge 60 Pro launched under Rs 30,000: Check features, specs and more
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro boasts a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, triple camera setup, and a vibrant pOLED display. It also features fast charging and the Android 15-based Hello UI.
This week, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, the newest phone under Rs 30,000, was released in India. The MediaTek Dimensity chipset powers the new phone, which also features a triple camera setup and the Hello user interface, which is based on Android 15. It has a fast-charging battery and a pOLED display.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Design and display
Notable improvements are made to the Edge 60 Pro. It has a 6.7-inch, 1.5K, quad-curved pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. The gadget weighs about 186 grams, and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Motorola is providing the smartphone with four years of security patches and three OS upgrades.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Processor
The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, which has 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM, powers it.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Camera
Motorola is providing a triple camera arrangement for imaging, which consists of a 10MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP sensor with OIS. The phone also has a 50MP camera on the front.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Battery
Like many other versions, the new Edge phone has a 6,000mAh battery and supports both 15W wireless charging and 90W cable fast charging, complemented by an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price and availability
The basic 8GB + 256GB edition of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro costs Rs 29,999 in India. The price of the 12GB + 256GB version is Rs 33,999. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled for May 7 at 12 noon, on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, with pre-orders currently open in India.
Interested buyers can choose from colour options including Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow.