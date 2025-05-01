Image Credit : Motorola website

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Design and display

Notable improvements are made to the Edge 60 Pro. It has a 6.7-inch, 1.5K, quad-curved pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. The gadget weighs about 186 grams, and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Motorola is providing the smartphone with four years of security patches and three OS upgrades.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, which has 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM, powers it.