Microsoft finally pulls the plug on Internet Explorer, users to switch now to Edge

    Microsoft permanently disabled Internet Explorer on the systems running on Windows 10. The company had shared its plan of uprooting the oldest browser through a Microsoft Edge update.

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    Internet Explorer has finally been discontinued by Microsoft. Microsoft permanently turned off Internet Explorer on Windows 10 computers. Through a Microsoft Edge update, the firm announced its intention to remove Internet Explorer 11, which would prevent users from accessing it on the majority of client versions of Windows 10. In December 2022, the business made the decision to permanently discontinue support for Internet Explorer.

    "The Microsoft Edge update will be delivered to all devices—both commercial and consumer—at the same time, and users will be unable to reverse the change. Additionally, redirection from IE11 to Microsoft Edge will be included as part of all future Microsoft Edge updates," Microsoft said on an FAQ page.

    According to a prior statement from Microsoft, businesses who have already converted to the more recent Microsoft Edge browser with IE mode will not be impacted by the discontinuation of Internet Explorer. In other words, they won't encounter any issues continuing to use the more recent browser. A Windows security update will, however, eliminate specific visual references, such as icons on the Start Menu and taskbar, for users who are still using IE11.

    Internet Explorer, or IE, was first launched in 1995 as part of the Windows 95 operating system. With a market share of more than 90% in the early 2000s, it swiftly gained popularity and took over as the leading web browser. However, Internet Explorer was up against more and more competition from competing browsers like Apple Safari, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox. These browsers provided more user-friendliness, better security, and quicker performance. Intent Explorer eventually failed as a result of this.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 7:06 PM IST
