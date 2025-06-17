Oakley and Meta are collaborating on a new pair of smart glasses, set to be revealed on June 20th. The teaser video hints at a sporty design, possibly targeting athletes and cyclists.

A sporty update to smart glasses is on the horizon. Oakley and Meta are collaborating, and everything suggests a major surprise on June 20. To make it apparent that something amazing is coming, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram's official account, and Oakley all reposted a teaser video that was just published by a new Instagram handle, @oakleymeta, revealing the date.

Similar to the branding for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, the teaser concludes with the Oakley and Meta logos next to each other. With a banner that says, "The next evolution arrives June 20," Meta's online store has also joined in. Additionally, there is a link to subscribe to updates, indicating that the formal debut is only a few days away.

According to previous rumours, these next smart glasses may be based on Oakley's Sphaera design and might include a camera in the middle of the frame, as opposed to the side, as in the Ray-Ban model.

This time around, the emphasis seems to be on athletes, particularly bikers, suggesting that Meta and Oakley could be trying to take on GoPro in the action sports market.

Since Oakley and Ray-Ban are both owned by EssilorLuxottica, a partnership of this nature was always possible. This launch is particularly intriguing, though, because of the timing, the design cues, and the athletic target market.

Now, everyone is focused on June 20. This is worth viewing whether you're a tech buff, a biker, or just someone who enjoys amazing stuff.

Meta's journey with smart glasses

In 2021, Meta launched its first set of smart glasses, called Ray-Ban Stories, which included a camera and speakers but no augmented reality features. The second-generation device, which retailed for $299 when it was introduced in 2023, had an AI-powered assistant, better audio, and an upgraded camera.

In order to cater to Oakley's primary user base of athletes and outdoor lovers, the partnership might either deliver a third-generation update or repackage the present specifications in a sportier, performance-oriented frame.