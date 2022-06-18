Meta sets up online store for digital avatar, dress them in Prada, Balenciaga and others

Although the cost for the garments has not yet been determined, the free clothing options for Meta avatars will continue to be accessible. According to Zuckerberg, the new fashion apparel options offer a method for people to express themselves through their avatars. The shop will go live the following week.

Meta, a technology company, is introducing an online store where Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger users can buy digital apparel for their avatars. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the debut of the 'Avatars Store' on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger in a post.

Meta will first provide digital versions of Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne. Although the cost for the garments has not yet been determined, the free clothing options for Meta avatars will continue to be accessible. According to Zuckerberg, the new fashion apparel options offer a method for people to express themselves through their avatars. The shop will go live the following week.

He stated, "We're introducing our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, where you can purchase digital clothing to design your avatar. Digital commodities will be a key means of self-expression in the metaverse, as well as a major engine of the creative economy. I'm enthusiastic to add additional companies and to bring this to VR as soon as possible. Eva Chen and I experimented with different outfits from Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne, a departure from my terrycloth sweater."

Meta has been attempting to improve the appearance of its avatars in order to establish the 'Metaverse.' Earlier this year, the internet titan launched 3D avatars to Instagram as well as redesigned avatars to Facebook and Messenger.

The avatars now have additional faces, skin tones, and accessibility devices thanks to the upgrade. Users may now use the same avatar across all Meta platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, as well as virtual reality.