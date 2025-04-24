The Ray-Ban Meta, one of Meta's newest smart glasses, will soon be available in India, the company has revealed. These glasses, which are driven by Meta AI and provide a distinctive fusion of fashion and technology, were created in collaboration with the international eyewear manufacturer EssilorLuxottica. The glasses were first released in a few regions last year, but they are now being released in other nations, such as Mexico and the United Arab Emirates, with India likely to follow.

The glasses, which are made for hands-free interaction, allow users to send messages, control music, translate languages, and ask inquiries by just saying, "Hey Meta." They can take pictures, record videos, and make calls via applications like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger in addition to having built-in cameras and speakers.

History of Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Following the release of the original Ray-Ban Stories in 2021, the Ray-Ban Meta spectacles were first introduced in September 2023. With this new iteration, Meta has extended app compatibility, enhanced design, enhanced sound quality, and added more potent AI functions. The glasses are made to feel and look like standard Ray-Bans, but they are packed with smart technology that allows you to keep your phone in your pocket and stay connected. You can use your glasses to take brief videos, listen to your favorite music, and communicate with Meta AI without using your hands.

What are the unique features that stand out?

Live translation is one of its most notable characteristics. Real-time speech translation between English, French, Italian, and Spanish is supported via this technology, which is now being made available worldwide. It can even function offline if the language packs are downloaded. This makes it particularly useful for travelers or anybody conversing with multilingual individuals. With a transcript shown on your phone and the translation appearing as audio through the glasses, communication becomes easier and more accessible.

Major music streaming services including Shazam, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify are also compatible with the glasses. Users may control playback, identify music, and play songs using a single voice command. In addition to their support for WhatsApp and Messenger, the glasses now enable direct chatting and calling over Instagram for users who use the app often.

Meta is testing a cutting-edge function in a few countries that will allow the glasses to "see" your environment and react appropriately. Conversations may flow more naturally with this AI vision mode, eliminating the need to constantly repeat "Hey Meta." Even though the functionality hasn't been verified for India yet, it may be available when the glasses are formally released.