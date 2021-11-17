  • Facebook
    Mark Zuckerberg tries out haptic glove that will make one feel objects in metaverse | Watch video

    According to a Meta news release, the team is developing haptic gloves to allow this experience and add a touch to the metaverse.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 5:32 PM IST
    Is Facebook planning to launch a VR headset and a glove? A new video of Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder, using a VR headset and a glove has surfaced, and one can speculate that it would pave the way for the new VR-powered metaverse. On Tuesday, Zuckerberg shared a video of himself wearing a "haptic glove," allowing him to feel virtual reality things. The footage shows Zuckerberg digitally rolling dice, playing Jenga and Chess, shaking hands and fist-bumping. 

    According to a Meta news release, the team is developing haptic gloves to allow this experience and add a touch to the metaverse: comfortable and configurable gloves that can imitate a range of sensations in virtual surroundings, such as texture, pressure, and vibration.

    Here is the video:

     

    The glove has hundreds of tiny motors that imitate the sense of touch. Furthermore, the glove aids in locking the hand in a specific position, allowing it to replicate actions such as grasping a ball in the virtual world. The gloves will then deliver pressure, texture, and vibration sensations to replicate what the individual sees in virtual reality.

    Reality Labs, the firm behind the glove, has been working on it for seven years. The glove, according to Verge, allows users to sense the thing in the metaverse. Furthermore, the haptic glove is intended to function as a virtual reality controller. Meta's official Facebook page also posted a video showing haptic gloves in action. A person digitally tosses and catches a ball while joining another person in the virtual reality environment. On the other hand, Meta hasn't disclosed any intentions to make the gloves available to both VR and AR users.

