The four variants in Apple's planned iPhone 17 series—the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air—are anticipated to go on sale in September 2025. With the release of the iPhone 17 Air, Apple is departing from its current smartphone lineups, which include a Plus model.

According to reports, LTPO OLED technology and 120Hz ProMotion screens would be featured in all models this time. These features were previously exclusive to higher-end models, indicating Apple's intention to make a premium experience more accessible to all iPhone models.

On social media, there are already a number of rumors circulating about what to expect from the next lineup. A couple dummy models that depict the anticipated measurements, styles, and camera unit in the next collection have also surfaced.

What can you expect from iPhone 17 series?

Design

The iPhone 17 Air, Apple's foray into the "ultra-slim" smartphone market, will be the slimmest model in the series, according to dummy models. The camera unit configurations in the Pro and Pro Max models are the same. One of the design's main features is that, with the exception of the Air, Apple may bring back aluminum bodies for all iPhone models. According to reports, the Air model may have a hybrid body made of titanium and aluminum.

Camera

Apple is allegedly increasing the front camera resolution on all iPhone 17 models to 24MP. This will be a huge improvement over previous versions, with 24 MP resolution. The Pro Max variant is said to have a 48MP tetraprism telephoto lens on the back unit. The upcoming iPhone 17 Air may include a single 48MP wide camera.

Processor

The iPhone 17 and 17 Air are believed to have Apple's new A19 CPU, while the Pro variants will most likely employ the more powerful A19 Pro chipset. There were also reports of a possible RAM upgrade. Apple may increase RAM to 12GB in at least three models, a huge increase from the existing 8GB in certain versions.

Price

The iPhone 17 range is anticipated to have a minor price increase because to the current uncertainties surrounding trade tensions. Prices in India can range from Rs 89,900 to Rs 1,64,900. Depending on the model and type, the price range in the US might be anywhere from $899 to $2,300.