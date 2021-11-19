Instagram to soon allow users to put music on videos, photos on their feed

It is unknown when this service will be available to end consumers, but India is one of the first nations where it is being tested.

Instagram is adding the option to include music in feed postings, similar to how the Meta-owned picture sharing network enables users to include music in Instagram Stories and Reels. The function is presently being tested, and it will let users have a song or piece of the music posted with a photo or video they have uploaded on their feed. It is unknown when this service will be available to end consumers, but India is one of the first nations where it is being tested. Users may add music to their Instagram posts as they are making them. When users touch the song, they are directed to an audio page where they may see all feed posts that feature the same music.

Instagram stated in a news release that the function is being tested with a limited fraction of Instagram's worldwide audience and is now available to specific users in India, Brazil, and Turkey. Instagram stated that it would be expanded depending on the community's learning and input.

When creating a new post, the new feature will include a new "Add Music" option. By clicking this, users will be sent to Instagram's Music interface, where they may search for a song to include in their post. You may also select a song from the "Trending" and "For You" categories. After choosing a song, users can trim the duration and length to their liking. After that, individuals can proceed to upload their stuff on it. Instagram is also discontinuing its image-centric messaging service Threads, which it introduced in 2019. Threads allowed users to share their photographs and movies with their peers visually.