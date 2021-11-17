To reduce fake, spam accounts, Instagram to roll out new features; Details inside

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook (now Meta), has begun recording a brief video selfie "to assist authenticate that one is a genuine person." The function was discovered by social media analyst Matt Navarra and is believed to have been implemented to limit the amount of fraudulent or spam accounts on the network. Facebook (now Meta) also guarantees not to collect any biometric data and that this function would only be used for identity verification. Existing users do not need to go through the identity management procedure when a new user registers on the platform.

Instagram is apparently requiring new users to shoot a brief video of themselves rotating their heads in different directions to show that they are actual persons. The snapshot description stated that they want a short video of you tilting your head in different directions to demonstrate that you are a real person and your identification.

Once the video has been recorded, users must submit it to Meta for identity verification. According to Meta, the video will never be viewable on Instagram and erased from the company's servers within 30 days. The business also guarantees that these selfie films will not be utilised for facial recognition and that Meta will not gather any biometric data. The new functionality is only available to users who create new accounts; current users are not required to prove their identity. Instagram is also said to be working on a new feature that would remind users to take a break after a specific length of time on the platform.

Meanwhile, Instagram is said to be adding subscriptions to its platform, which would give artists with exclusive content that would only be available to users. The Meta-owned photo sharing network may now be preparing for more testing of the anticipated capabilities. In the United States, Instagram's app store listing now contains a new "Instagram Subscriptions" in-app purchase option. The item, first reported on by Sensor Tower, was updated on November 1 and appears to be priced at $4.99, with a $0.99 alternative added a few days later.